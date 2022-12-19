Woman’s arm swelled to ‘twice the size’ due to blood clot

“She had normal lymph nodes in her axilla and her pulse was within normal limits. There was a venous engorgement over the anterior aspect of her right shoulder.”

It was hypothesised that the venous subclavian thrombosis was caused by shoulder issues and exacerbated by exercise.

The study said: “Final diagnosis was a venous subclavian thrombosis more than likely secondary to playing volleyball and being an overhead hitter.

“Her history of shoulder instability may have initiated and/or added pressure to the area creating the thrombosis clot.”