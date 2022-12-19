Women’s Tennis Match Against NC Central Moved to Feb. 5 – Duke

DURHAM – The Duke women’s tennis match originally scheduled for Feb. 4 against North Carolina Central will now be held on Sunday, Feb. 5 at 6:30 p.m., inside the Sheffield Indoor Tennis Center.

Duke will now face both Georgetown and NC Central on Feb. 5 at 2 p.m., and 6:30 p.m., respectively.

The Blue Devils open the 2023 regular season on Friday, Jan. 13 at 4 p.m., against Furman as head coach Jamie Ashworth enters his 27th year with Duke.

To stay up to date with Blue Devils women’s tennis, follow the team on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook by searching “https://news.google.com/__i/rss/rd/articles/DukeWTEN”.

#GoDuke