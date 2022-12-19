World Cup changes nothing for migrants – Qatar have pulled off a





So, after 64 games, the most controversial World Cup in history is over. As a football tournament, Qatar ‘22 has to be viewed as a resounding triumph. There was something weird about Lionel Messi’s crowning moment in football taking place in fancy dress – the Arab bisht didn’t really suit him – but if you were pre-writing a script for the tournament, the greatest of all time finally lifting the World Cup, would have been the Hollywood choice.

Other supporting storylines were compelling too including Morocco's stunning run to the semi-finals and Germany's group-stage elimination. There was even an England element to enjoy before the familiar reversion to heroic failure. It was, taken in the round, a riotous rollercoaster of a World Cup with drama aplenty all the way through to a show-stopping conclusion. There were disappointments of course too in a football sense – Brazil's all too early exit at the round of 16 and the hosts' abysmal effort in bailing out within six days – amongst them. But the hapless hosts apart, the gap between the best and the rest was pleasingly tight. Argentina – Messi and all – lost to Saudi Arabia in their opening match, remember. The noise at Lusail Stadium – quite possibly the best in the world – as the rowdy Saudis let their hair down at that game was extraordinary. Just as it was when Messi and Argentina eventually managed to subdue France in the final on a crazy Sunday night inside the gleaming golden bowl. Forget any concerns that the stadium alcohol ban would dilute the atmosphere. It turned out that the dry World Cup was quite manageable.

Actually Doha was not quite as arid as some fans feared although a pint, when they tracked one down in Doha, did end up costing the same as a tank of petrol. The mix of supporters for the tournament in their hotels, ships and tents was rich and interesting. The influx from across the Arab world – even from those nations whose teams had not made it to Qatar – gave it a unique flavour. Housing an entire World Cup in one city meant they mingled more. The balmy shared evenings in the Souk between matches were uplifting. Knowing a little more about the people you share the planet can never be a bad thing. But for all that and the fabulous nature of the football, FIFA's fateful decision to grasp at the natural gas dollars and take the big show into the desert in the depths of winter remained indefensible on so many levels. No evaluation of the tournament can, or should, sidestep the deaths of the migrant workers whose hands built the whole fantasy project. Their ghosts haunted Qatar '22.

Taking in a Qatar match on the big screen at Asian Town Cricket Club in the migrant workers’ fan zone, the featureless dorms that house them stretching away into the distance, served as a stark reminder of the marginalisation of those in the shadows. Those watching were part of the World Cup but apart from it too. There is always much talk of legacy after a big sports event. How will the World Cup change these people’s lives? It won’t? For the actual Qataris – all 300,000 of them in this tiny country – it probably won’t make much difference either. The World Cup was exciting, different and noisy while it lasted and having Messi in town was like a royal visit but it will soon be back to evening strolls around their mega-malls. Football is not really their thing. They just thought they would see if they could pull off this giant heist. And they did.