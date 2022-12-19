Categories
Sports

World Cup fan, 17, killed in angry scenes on streets after final


A teenager has died after chaos erupted in the streets of Kerala, India, after Argentina’s thrilling World Cup final triumph against France on Sunday. Lionel Messi made history by lifting the gold for the first time in Qatar, but unsavoury scenes marred celebrations in the Indian state.

We’ll be bringing you the very latest updates, pictures and video on this breaking news story.
For the latest news and breaking news visit: express.co.uk/sport/football
Stay up to date with all the big headlines, pictures, analysis, opinion and video on the stories that matter to you.
Follow us on Twitter @dexpress_sport – the official Daily Express & Express.co.uk Twitter account – providing real news in real time.
We’re also on Facebook @dailyexpresssport – offering your must-see news, features, videos and pictures throughout the day to like, comment and share from the Daily Express, Sunday Express and Express.co.uk.



Source link

Alex Turk

By Alex Turk

Alex Turk is a sports reporter for express.co.uk, specialising in football. He started his career as a freelancer and has featured for The FA, Manchester Evening News, Liverpool Echo and others. He was the lead for Sports Illustrated’s Manchester United coverage before joining express.co.uk in 2021.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.