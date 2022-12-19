World Darts Championship: Gerwyn Price recovers to win his







Gerwyn Price was relieved after he came from a set down to defeat Luke Woodhouse at the World Darts Championship

World No 1 Gerwyn Price came from a set down to defeat Luke Woodhouse at the World Darts Championship on Monday, while the legendary Steve Beaton’s history-making appearance was ruined by Dutch debutant Danny van Trijp.

Price began his quest for a second world title by recovering from a set down to defeat Woodhouse 3-1, while ‘The Bronzed Adonis’ Beaton was unable to roll back the years as he went down to a disappointing defeat against 25-year-old Van Trijp on his 32nd consecutive World Championship appearance.

‘The Special One’ Jose de Sousa mounted a stunning comeback to turn a 0-2 deficit into a 3-2 triumph over Simon Whitlock in a rip-roaring tungsten tussle to end a fascinating afternoon session.

Monday, December 19 – Evening Results Geert Nentjes 1-3 Leonard Gates (R1) Ritchie Edhouse 2-3 David Cameron (R1) Steve Beaton 0-3 Danny van Trijp (R1) Gerwyn Price 3-1 Luke Woodhouse (R2)

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Price revealed he had never felt nerves like the ones he felt during his victory against Woodhouse Price revealed he had never felt nerves like the ones he felt during his victory against Woodhouse

Worcestershire thrower Woodhouse averaged almost 105 with 50 per cent on his doubles to deservedly take the opening set against 2021 champion and top seed Price.

‘The Iceman’, who has already hit four nine-darters this calendar year, was struggling to find his form but held his nerve on throw in the deciding leg of the next set to level matters with a much-needed 83 checkout.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Price showed his quality with this stunning bullseye finish to take out 76 Price showed his quality with this stunning bullseye finish to take out 76

Woodhouse began to lose his rhythm with the Welshman securing a 22-dart break in the third set on double 10 before moving 2-1 ahead with a comfortable hold.

Price began to dominate and a neat 76 finish on the bullseye and then a stunning 150 out put him on the brink and he completed the job on double 5 as he finished with a 92.88 average.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player The Welsh wizard also landed this 150 finish which even his opponent applauded The Welsh wizard also landed this 150 finish which even his opponent applauded

“That’s probably the most nervous I’ve been for the last two years and I said that to Luke,” admitted Price. “I stuck in there and Luke bless him fell apart towards the end. He couldn’t hit anything thankfully, but it was a tough game. I just needed to get through.”

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player History-maker Steve Beaton made a record-breaking appearance at The Palace but he was unable to produce the good History-maker Steve Beaton made a record-breaking appearance at The Palace but he was unable to produce the good

Beaton, the 1996 Lakeside champion, was nowhere near his best and the young Dutchman, ranked 127 in the world, was there to take full advantage for a dream 3-0 win against the 58-year-old.

Van Trijp opened up a 2-0 lead with Beaton struggling down at 20 per cent on the doubles before surging back from 2-0 down in the third set to claim a famous victory and set up a meeting with Jonny Clayton.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Leonard Gates made it through with a memorable win over Geert Nentjes, as the American entertained the crowd on the way to a 3-1 victory Leonard Gates made it through with a memorable win over Geert Nentjes, as the American entertained the crowd on the way to a 3-1 victory

American Leonard Gates came from a set down to defeat 24-year-old Dutchman Geert Nentjes 3-1 on his debut with three ton-plus finishes of 100, 128 and 111 along the way.

“I love it here. This is the dart mecca,” said crowd-favourite Gates, who clinched his passage through to Ally Pally by winning the North American Championship.

He will take on former Lakeside champion Stephen Bunting for a spot in the third round on Wednesday evening.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player The famous Ally Pally wasp landed on David Cameron’s back during his match against Ritchie Edhouse, but it proved to be a lucky charm for the Canadian on his way to a remarkable 3-2 triumph The famous Ally Pally wasp landed on David Cameron’s back during his match against Ritchie Edhouse, but it proved to be a lucky charm for the Canadian on his way to a remarkable 3-2 triumph

A wasp, a miscount and a remarkable comeback! Ritchie Edhouse squandered six match darts and then capitulated from 2-0 up as Canadian David Cameron – with a little help from the Ally Pally wasp – reeled off the next nine out of 10 legs to complete one of the greatest comebacks in the history of the Worlds.

“Sometimes you feel down and out but, you know, I just stuck with it and it was good,” said 53-year-old veteran Cameron. “It (the wasp) might be lucky or something but I didn’t even know it was there.”

Monday, December 19 – Afternoon Results Andrew Gilding 3-2 Robert Owen (R1) Danny Jansen 3-2 Paolo Nebrida (R1) Niels Zonneveld 0-3 Lewy Williams (R1) Jose de Sousa 3-2 Simon Whitlock (R2)

De Sousa wins five-set tussle to dump out ‘The Wizard’ I Williams’ near nine-darter

Jose de Sousa sent a heartfelt message to his cousin after second round win over Simon Whitlock

An emotional De Sousa recovered from 2-0 down to dump out former finalist Whitlock in a high-quality encounter.

The Portuguese ace looked beaten after the opening two sets, struggling to find big scores and lacking a killer instinct on the outer ring.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player De Sousa nailed 114, 127 and 136 checkouts as he battled back from two sets down to defeat Whitlock in a thriller De Sousa nailed 114, 127 and 136 checkouts as he battled back from two sets down to defeat Whitlock in a thriller

However, he then clicked into gear with three fabulous finishes of 114, 127 and 136 to turn the game on its head as Whitlock was unable to arrest the momentum in the final set.

Speaking to Sky Sports’ Polly James, a tearful De Sousa explained his gesture at the end of his match: “Last week the wife of my cousin died of cancer. I’m here for you and you know that.”

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this Privacy Options

Lewy Williams meanwhile almost capped a 3-0 victory over Niels Zonneveld with perfection, but missed D12 for a nine-dart finish in the final leg of the match.

It was largely routine for the ‘Prince of Wales’, with the critical moment coming in the deciding leg of set two, as Williams fired in a ton checkout with his opponent waiting on 32.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Williams just missed out on a fabulous nine-dart attempt during his whitewash win against Zonneveld Williams just missed out on a fabulous nine-dart attempt during his whitewash win against Zonneveld

Earlier in the day, Andrew ‘Goldfinger’ Gilding was forced to dig deep to deliver a 3-2 win over Robert Owen.

Owen took the opening set to a chorus of boos and he Welshman appeared to be in control at 2-1 in the second set. However, Gilding then delivered a stunning 105 checkout to break throw and turn the contest on its head.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Gilding took out this cracking 120 checkout to defeat Owen Gilding took out this cracking 120 checkout to defeat Owen

Owen forced a deciding set with a 154 out-shot. But Gilding used all his experience, sealing the win on a superb ‘Shanghai’ checkout.

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this Privacy Options

Jansen impressed the Ally Pally crowd with his mullet as well as his fabulous darts on the oche

Meanwhile, Danny Jansen had enough in the locker to get past world No 211 Paolo Nebrida 3-2.

‘The Mullet’ had two match darts for a 3-0 triumph, but the Filipino came roaring back into the contest to make it a nervy finish for the Dutchman, who eventually completed the win.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Here’s a round-up from a thrilling afternoon session which saw De Sousa and Whitlock play out an epic encounter Here’s a round-up from a thrilling afternoon session which saw De Sousa and Whitlock play out an epic encounter

Tuesday at Ally Pally

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Laura Turner has tipped Michael van Gerwen for a fourth title, whilst adding that Fallon Sherrock is in the right frame of mind heading in to the tournament Laura Turner has tipped Michael van Gerwen for a fourth title, whilst adding that Fallon Sherrock is in the right frame of mind heading in to the tournament

Women’s World Matchplay winner Fallon Sherrock will make her Alexandra Palace return against Ricky Evans on before Dutch legend Raymond van Barneveld gets his 30th World Championship appearance underway.

Van Barneveld – fresh from reaching last month’s Grand Slam of Darts semi-finals – will be the 32nd seed in his milestone appearance – matching the position from which he won the 2007 World Championship at the Circus Tavern.

“I’m in the top 32 now, and I’m proud of myself. I am really happy, and if you feel happy, then anything is possible” Raymond van Barneveld

Tuesday, December 20 – Fixtures (1900 GMT) Jim Williams vs Sebastian Bialecki (R1) Jamie Hughes vs Jimmy Hendriks (R1) Ricky Evans vs Fallon Sherrock (R1) Raymond van Barneveld vs Ryan Meikle (R2)

“30 World Championships, wow! This sport has changed my life,” reflected Van Barneveld, who will play Ryan Meikle for a place in the third round.

“The World Championship is the big one. This is the one you want to win. You want to perform well.

“I’m in the top 32 now, and I’m proud of myself. I am really happy, and if you feel happy, then anything is possible.”

Watch the 2023 PDC World Darts Championship – live on Sky Sports Darts – all the way through to the final on January 3.