World Tennis League 2022: Players, teams, schedule, order of play

The inaugural edition of the World Tennis League will be held from December 19-24, 2022.
This will be the last of the exhibition events happening this month. Taylor Fritz won the Diriyah Tennis Cup, while Ons Jabeur and Stefanos Tsitsipas emerged victorious at the Mubadala World Tennis Championship.
Former World No. 1 Novak Djokovic leads the star-studded field in the World Tennis League. Along with the Serb, fellow Grand Slam champions Iga Swiatek, Dominic Thiem, Elena Rybakina and Bianca Andreescu are also present.
With plenty of big names in the mix, this has become a must-see event. Here’s all the relevant information regarding the tournament:
What is the World Tennis League?
It is a brand new exhibition event featuring some of the biggest names in the sport. This will be the debut edition of the tournament and players have been drawn across four teams. Each day, the two teams will go head-to-head with a men’s and women’s singles match and a mixed doubles match lined up. The two best performing teams will contest the final.
Venue
The 2022 World Tennis League will be held at the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.
Players and Teams
2022 Wimbledon finalist Nick Kyrgios, World No. 4 Caroline Garcia, 2019 US Open champion Bianca Andreescu, recently retired Andreas Seppi and doubles specialist Rohan Bopanna comprise Team Eagles.
Three-time Major champion Iga Swiatek, World No. 6 Felix Auger-Aliassime, teen sensation Holger Rune and 2014 Wimbledon runner-up Eugenie Bouchard are part of Team Kites.
Schedule and Order of Play
The tournament runs from December 19-24. Matches are set to commence from 6 pm local time every day except for December 23, when the proceedings begin at 2:30 pm. The final will be contested on December 24 starting from 6 pm.
Here’s the detailed order of play:
Where to watch
Viewers from the following countries can catch the World Tennis League live on their respective channels and sites:
USA & UK: For viewers in these countries, Tennis Channel will broadcast the matches.
Australia: Fans Down Under can watch the proceedings on Stan Sport.
