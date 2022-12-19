World Tennis League 2022: Players, teams, schedule, order of play

The inaugural edition of the World Tennis League will be held from December 19-24, 2022.

This will be the last of the exhibition events happening this month. Taylor Fritz won the Diriyah Tennis Cup, while Ons Jabeur and Stefanos Tsitsipas emerged victorious at the Mubadala World Tennis Championship.

Former World No. 1 Novak Djokovic leads the star-studded field in the World Tennis League. Along with the Serb, fellow Grand Slam champions Iga Swiatek, Dominic Thiem, Elena Rybakina and Bianca Andreescu are also present.

With plenty of big names in the mix, this has become a must-see event. Here’s all the relevant information regarding the tournament:

What is the World Tennis League?

It is a brand new exhibition event featuring some of the biggest names in the sport. This will be the debut edition of the tournament and players have been drawn across four teams. Each day, the two teams will go head-to-head with a men’s and women’s singles match and a mixed doubles match lined up. The two best performing teams will contest the final.

Venue

The 2022 World Tennis League will be held at the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Players and Teams