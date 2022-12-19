Yellowstone About to Be Upstaged by Its Own Prequel Series

Yellowstone is the most popular show on TV, but that may not last for long. 1923 – a new Yellowstone spinoff by Taylor Sheridan – is set to debut before the end of the year (December 19, Paramount+), and may just upstage the series it’s designed to complement.

The new series features a star-studded cast including Harrison Ford, Helen Mirren, and Jerome Flynn. The prequel is designed to continue the Yellowstone saga which began with 1883, starring Tim McGraw and Faith Hill. Therefore, the new show picks up in the year 1923 and introduces audiences to the Dutton clan of that generation.

Harrison Ford, who makes his TV debut in a recurring feature role, is slated to portray Jacob Dutton – patriarch of the Yellowstone ranch. Meanwhile, Helen Mirren plays his wife, Cara Dutton, while John’s father is also expected to make an appearance in 1923.

Of course, you cannot go wrong with a cast of this magnitude. Sure, Taylor Sheridan landed a major coup when he convinced Kevin Costner to sign-up for the original Yellowstone series. However, landing Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren is arguably more substantial. Ford is a legendary actor that has been a part of some of the biggest Hollywood blockbusters (Indiana Jones, Star Wars, Blade Runner). He’s the iconic Han Solo yet the role of Jacob Dutton may represent Ford’s most ambitious and noteworthy acting performance yet.

Meanwhile, audiences are also excited to witness Jerome Flynn (Game of Thrones) assume the role of Banner Creighton. The 59-year-old actor is accustomed to working on the biggest TV productions after his time with HBO. He was one of the most underrated parts of Game of Thrones and factors to make a considerable dent in 1923.

Then, there is the time period to consider. The 20s were a fascinating decade in U.S. history. For some, Yellowstone lacks the credibility of a true western since it takes place in a modern setting. Meanwhile, even if 1883 was a good introduction to the Yellowstone saga, it only lasted a season. Thus, as soon as fans were getting into the series it was over, and back to the modern setting. As a result, people cannot wait to catch the first episode of 1923.

But will 1923 surpass Yellowstone in terms of popularity and viewership? For now, it’s debatable. However, there is evidence that suggests the prequel might just upstage its own series. For starters, 1923 introduces audiences to a time period that most overlook outside the Roaring Twenties. It presents a western setting that was going through a massive transition between the end of one World War and the start of another. Consequently, 1923 dives into a time period not often examined, unlike the stereotypical portrait of the 1800s Wild West.

Finally, we’re curious to see how Sheridan decides to present the setting. The 20s was a decade of radical change. For this reason, one could argue it closely parallels the events that are unfolding in the current era. Nonetheless, it’ll be interesting to see how the issues the generation dealt with were similar as well as different from the present.

1923 premieres December 19 on Paramount+. It’s the second prequel to Yellowstone along with the sequel to 1883, featuring Sam Elliott and also available on Paramount+.