Yellowstone’s First Queer Kiss Has Fans Fuming Over Series Going

Just when people thought they had a safe conservative haven.

Yellowstone season 5 has been often described by fans as “boring” and “uneventful” so far, but episode 7 appeared to be determined to change that — and the show had its own historic moment this Sunday on Paramount Network.

Not only has episode 7 marked the middle of the season and the beginning of the show’s little hiatus, but also it featured the very first queer kiss for Yellowstone.

The one to make history was Clara (Lilli Kay) who enjoyed some pleasant company at the fair, even though fans have not immediately realized that what they saw was actually a queer kiss. However, many of those who did realize it immediately went ballistic.

“I don’t have a problem with two women want to kiss each other but why do you have to shove it in your face? What a turn off,” Twitter user Vito772424 said.

Others were a bit more accepting, arguing that with Yellowstone’s recent failures to keep people interested, “going woke” was just a matter of time.

“Yellowstone just went woke with it’s first lesbian character and a kiss between two girls. It was only a matter of time. It’s Hollywood after all. Was nice while it lasted,” Twitter user renimcd noted.

So far, Yellowstone has indeed been straight (for some fans, in a boring way), but it seems that showrunners were ready to give the conservative messaging a break in a bid to spice things up. Recently, fans have been complaining that the season has not been going anywhere and nothing interesting has happened over the first half of the season.

Yellowstone About to Be Upstaged by Its Own Prequel Series

It’s unclear just how much will the first queer kiss change the course of the show (if it will at all), but hopes are that the second half of the season will finally move the story forward.

Episode 8 is due to arrive on Paramount Network on January 8, with the second part of the season to consist of seven more episodes.