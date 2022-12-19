Zach Bryan Makes Big Appearance Performing on “Yellowstone”

Zach Bryan

Zach Bryan and the Paramount TV show Yellowstone rekindled their affinity for each other and in a big way on Sunday night, December 18th. The 7th episode of Season 5 included not one, not two, but three Zach Bryan songs via the official soundtrack, and not through a superimposed backing track, but via Zach Bryan appearing in the episode himself and performing live.

Near the end of the episode, Zach Bryan showed up as the entertainment at the county fair, singing along with his band. The songs “Motorcycle Drive-By,” “Quittin’ Time,” and “Summertime Blues” were all featured, which don’t come from Bryan’s monster 34-song album American Heartbreak that’s dominating the charts at the moment, but his 9-song EP Summertime Blues that was released on July 15th.

The timing is interesting here, since Zach Bryan was in the region this summer playing Under The Big Sky Fest on July 17th right as he was dropping his Summertime Blues EP. Perhaps he slid down to the Yellowstone production set, and taped his parts then. Lainey Wilson, who is also appearing in the Yellowstone cast this year, also appeared at the festival.

The rise of the popularity of Yellowstone and Zach Bryan have sort of paralleled each other, and Yellowstone previously had worked with Zach Bryan to help give him a leg up. Ahead of Season 4 of the series, Yellowstone music supervisor Andrea von Foerster wanted to feature some of Zach Bryan’s songs, but was worried the homespun nature of his recordings wouldn’t work for what they were looking for.

“I asked Zach if I could pair him with a colleague of mine, Dave Cobb,” Andrea Van Foerster said at the time. “His management got him to Nashville, he recorded with Dave Cobb, and we used ‘Condemned’ at the end of one of our episodes.”

Here in season 5, Zach Bryan had already been featured numerous times, including his song “Whiskey Fever” in Episode 1, and “The Good I’ll Do” in a pivotal moment in Episode 4.

Having music featured in the Yellowstone soundtrack usually results in a big boost for artists and bands. It’s even a bigger boost if you appear personally, like we’ve seen for Whiskey Myers. Flatland Cavalry and L.A. Edwards also had songs featured in Episode 7. To see all the songs featured in Yellowstone Season 5, CLICK HERE.

Zach Bryan is likely to receive some boost from the Yellowstone appearance too, but let’s be honest, he’s already one of the hottest things in country, and one of the hottest things in all of music, evidenced by the end of year numbers for 2022.

Nonetheless, Episode 7 of Season 5 gave many Yellowstone fans a cool moment of their two worlds of television and music colliding once again, and one that will probably benefit both entities in the long run as two of the most popular things going in entertainment.