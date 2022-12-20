🌱 Patchogue Library Hosts “This The Season” Program + Happenings

Hello, neighbors! I’m back with your new edition of the Patchogue Daily. Here’s all the community news you need to know right now. In today’s issue of the Daily, we have these stories and more:
Sun is mixing with clouds. High: 41, low: 25.
Here are the top stories today in Patchogue:
- Patchogue-Medford Public Library is hosting the ‘TIS THE SEASON program for all on Dec. 23. Drop in for Holiday Music, hot cocoa and decorate cards for families and friends! The fun starts at 1 p.m. and goes until 4 p.m. (Patchogue Patch)
- If you are looking for a cleaning professional and other house services, why not hire a service in the Patchogue area to support small businesses? If you would like to meet some service providers in the community and learn what they offer, you can visit the Three Village Patch link to check who is on our list and find the right business that suits your needs today. (Patchogue Patch)
- CVS and Walgreens pharmacies are limiting the sales of some children’s medication. Walgreens allows the purchase of six pain relief medications over the counter. CVS is selling only two per person. The shortage is due to the supply chain issues caused by the “tripledemic,” which consists of the rise of flu, RSV, and COVID-19 cases. (LI News12)
- A teenager from Long Island is fighting a rare disease. Lafora is a condition that affects only eighty people worldwide and consists of severe myoclonus epilepsy episodes. Click here to learn her story, and if you would like to help with medical expenses, a GoFundMe page has been set up with a goal of $150,000. (LI News12)
Today in Patchogue:
- Virtual Genealogy Discussion Group at PMPL. (10 a.m.)
- Welcome Winter Storytime at PMPL. (11 a.m.)
- A Christmas Carol at Patchogue Theater. (2 p.m.)
- Candy Canes, Hot Chocolate, and Holiday Storytime at Carnegie building. (7 p.m.)
From my notebook:
- A Menorah Lighting and Car Parade will leave from the Young Israel of Patchogue at 28 Mowbray St., in Patchogue. The meet-up is set for 5 p.m. Hot Chocolate and Gelt will be given as treats to attendees! For more info, visit ChabadYIP.com or reach out to Chaya at 631-903-0175. (Patchogue Patch)
- Patchogue teens will be at the library-Carnegie Building to enjoy Christmas stories while making chocolate-dipped candy canes. The event is this Wednesday at 7 p.m. Remember to wear your holiday pajamas! More info here. (Patchogue Events)
