10 Best Retellings of It’s A Wonderful Life

It’s a Wonderful Life is a classic Christmas tale that tells the story of a regretful banker who learns what life would be like if he was never born. The film has been the subject of inspiration and homage since its release and has sparked countless retellings of the timeless tale.





It’s always difficult to follow in the footsteps of a vintage movie. The best retellings of It’s a Wonderful Life are memorable because they’ve found a way to spoof the original film while adding in new elements to keep the story fresh.

‘Merry Christmas, George Bailey’

In 1997, Bill Pullman starred as George Bailey in a live television broadcasted recreation of It’s A Wonderful Life. The adaption was intended to pay homage to the 1947 radio play where James Stewart and Donna Reed reprised their film roles.

This retelling captured the magic of the original by incorporating an actor from the original movie. Jimmy Hawkins, the actor who played Bailey’s son, served as an executive producer on the project. The event was memorable mainly for its intention. The funds from the made for TV film went towards the Pediatric AIDS Foundation.

‘It Happened One Christmas’

Fed up with constantly having to put her dreams on hold to run the family business, Mary Bailey Hatch attempts a suicide, but is saved by a guardian angel who shows her what the world would be like if she was erased from it. It Happened One Christmas is a gender-swapped version of its predecessor.

Just like the original, the made for TV movie received mixed reviews and didn’t gain it’s following until years after it first aired. Despite the mixed reviews, the production was recognized with Emmy nominations for art direction and Cloris Leachman’s portrayal of the angel Clara Odbody.

‘Married… with Children’: “It’s a Bundyful Life” (Part 1 and Part 2)

The two part Christmas episode of Married… with Children is a parody of It’s a Wonderful Life. Al Bundy’s guardian angel tries to get his wings by convincing Al to live after a deadly accident with the Christmas lights.

The holiday episode is considered a favorite among fans because it’s Ted McGinley’s first appearance on the show before he went on to play Jefferson D’arcy. The Christmas element keeps the novelty of the episode intact and Fox re-aired “It’s a Bundyful Life” six years after the series’ cancelation which is an extremely rare situation for a parent network of a canceled sitcom.

Billy Joel: ‘You’re Only Human’ (Music Video)

In Billy Joel’s “You’re Only Human” video, the singer plays a guardian spirit for a suicidal victim who attempts to jump off a bridge after wrecking his parents’ car. Billy Joel does his best Clarence Odbody impression and shares ceremonies during the teenager’s life that will take place if he avoids the plunge.

Joel’s Billboard Hot 100 hit caught it’s second wind after gaining recent notoriety from being featured throughout season two of The Boys. Jack Quaid’s character references the track for inspiration during his depression. The music video for the single pays homage to the 1946 Christmas drama and the music video’s YouTube comment section is littered with fans who flocked to the video following a season two binge-watching session of The Boys.

‘Family Matters’: “It’s Beginning To Look A Lot Like Urkel”

In the twelfth episode of the fourth season of Family Matters, Laura is visited by her guardian angel and he gives her a lesson in sympathy by displaying how it feels to live in Urkel’s shoes. The holiday spoof of a Christmas classic is one of the most memorable episodes in the Family Matters series.

Laura’s visions in an alternate world include her reversing nerdy roles with Steve Urkel’s character. The role reversal birthed a new trope that would become traditional on the show seeing multiple family members dawn Steve’s iconic wardrobe. Also, this episode marked the last time Laura asked Steve to stay out of her life which was a frequent request in earlier seasons. The eventful episode has lessons that bled into later episodes which is rare for sitcoms.

‘It’s a Very Merry Muppet Christmas’

The Muppet Theater is in danger of demolition in It’s a Very Merry Muppet Christmas. A frustrated Kermit the Frog is visited by an angel who shows him what his world would look like if he was never born.

The Muppets movie is remembered as a tribute to the 1946 holiday classic. Other factors that make this holiday special memorable are the fact that it’s the Muppet’s first made for TV production in the franchise and It’s a Very Merry Muppet Christmas is also the last production from The Jim Henson Company before the Muppets IP was given to Disney. The movie is filled with the culture established by Jim Henson.

‘The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air’: “The Alma Mater”

Carlton borders suicidal after ruining his chances of attending his father’s alma mater Princeton University. He gains perspective after his guardian angel reveals to him how horrible the family would be if he wasn’t alive.

The recycled clichés from It’s a Wonderful Life are overshadowed by notable moments in the episode. Carlton’s idol Tom Jones guest stars as his guardian angel and sings a number while Carlton does his trademark dance routine.

‘The Family Man’

Nicolas Cage starred in 2000’s The Family Man where he sees what his life would be like if he had married his college sweetheart instead of pursuing an ambitious career path. The holiday themes and alternative life event tropes showcase It’s A Wonderful Life’s influence on this motion picture.

The Family Man retreads themes showcased in Frank Capra’sChristmas family drama, but incorporates a lot of new elements to separate itself from the predecessor. A popular cliché is subverted by avoiding the main character being erased and having him view an alternative life with family he would’ve had if he married his ex-girlfriend. Audiences latched on to the picture after it’s release and the Christmas movie raked in more than double its production budget at the box office with $124.7 million.

‘Shrek Forever After’

In Shrek Forever After, the giant green ogre mistakenly wishes he was never born. Leasing plot lines from It’s A Wonderful Life helped the fourth Shrek carry the franchise’s momentum and spark a spin-off series.

Sequels like The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause borrowed elements from It’s A Wonderful Life and the series took a financial and critical turn for the worst. Shrek Forever After executed their retelling of the beloved holiday film and the positive reaction was evident with the box office results. The fourth installment was a little over $200 million shy of a billion with ticket sales and finished as the second highest grossing animated picture of 2010.

‘Donnie Darko’

In Donnie Darko, Jake Gyllenhaal’s character is saved from an accident and because of time travel, he gains insight on how his actions cause some characters to die. Donnie’s ties to his imaginary friend Frank are similar to George Bailey’s relationship with his guardian angel.

Sitting at an 87% critic rating on Rotten Tomatoes, Donnie Darkois considered one of the best independent films of all time by reviewers. Similar to George Bailey, Donnie is posed the question whether life for others is optimal while he’s living. The psychological thriller answers that question in a creative manner and catapults Donnie Darko’s viewing experience to the same level as the film it was inspired by.

