10 Scariest Pets In Marvel Comics

10/10 Redwing Is Captain America’s Partner

Redwing is the loyal partner of Sam Wilson, once the Falcon, and now Captain America. Due to the Red Skull’s manipulation of the Cosmic Cube, a telepathic link formed between Redwing and Wilson. The two used this bond to coordinate their attacks when crime-fighting over the decades.

Besides being a capable threat from the air, Redwing was also bitten by the vampire Baron Blood while on a mission. He obtained vampire powers, including increased strength, speed, and regeneration, but without a vampire’s usual weakness.

9/10 Lockjaw Is Basically Inhuman Royalty

Lockjaw is the pet of the Royal Family of Inhumans, and a close companion of Black Bolt’s, the King of the Inhumans. Like the rest of the Inhumans, Lockjaw is the result of genetic experimentation by the Kree, and he was born with the ability to teleport.

Lockjaw is an incredibly powerful threat. Not only can he teleport himself, but he can teleport and up to one ton of additional mass (roughly a dozen people) along with him. An elite tracker, Lockjaw can track his target’s mental energies. Due to his size and genetics, Lockjaw can also carry up to 3,600 pounds on his back.

8/10 Lockheed is Much More Dangerous Than He Seems

Lockheed is the loyal friend and partner of Kate Pryde, and has accompanied her ever since Lockheed made his first appearance in Uncanny X-Men #166 by Chris Claremont, Paul Smith, Bob Wiacek, Glynis Wein, and Tom Orzechowski. A member of a highly intelligent extraterrestrial species, Lockheed has been celebrated as a powerful and accomplished warrior and fighter among his species.

While he may look like a friendly dragon, Lockheed is incredibly dangerous. Impressively intelligent and able to understand any language across the galaxy, Lockheed can also breathe fire and operate various kinds of alien technology. He even worked for S.W.O.R.D. for a period.

7/10 Zabu May Have A Soft Side, But He’s Terrifying

Zabu is a Smilodon, a sabertooth tiger who has lived for decades in the Savage Land, the prehistoric island forgotten by man. Zabu is usually seen accompanying Ka-Zar and his wife Shanna. The trio have fought side-by-side for years.

Zabu possesses a heightened sense of smell, remarkable hearing, and night vision, besides having retractable claws and razor-sharp teeth. Recently, Zabu was temporarily imbued with a portion of the Phoenix Force, heightening his strength and ferocity even more.

6/10 Throg Is A Force To Be Reckoned With

Even though it may be a stretch to consider him a pet, there aren’t many other names that can describe Throg. A man-turned-frog who was deemed Worthy, he was bestowed with the powers of Thor, and even given his own enchanted hammer, Frogjolnir.

Throg is incredibly strong, compared to other frogs and even humans. He has held his own against many foes, having fought alongside the Asgardians of the Galaxy in Jason Aaron’s and Russell Dauterman’s War of the Realms. Throg even held his own against Donald Blake, Thor’s alter ego who had killed the Midgard Serpent and taken its power.

5/10 Jonathan the Wolverine Is Lovable But Scary

Jonathan is the pet wolverine of Gabby, the youngest member of the Wolverine family. Jonathan was rescued from a lab by Squirrel Girl, who then brought him to Laura Kinney’s residence, where he took an immediate liking to her sister, Gabby. The two have been inseparable ever since.

Even though he’s shown to be very friendly, Jonathan is still incredibly dangerous and strong, despite his size. Jonathan has held his own against many of the threats Laura and Gabby have faced, and has lent them a hand on several occasions.

4/10 Chewie Is An Alien Threat

Chewie was the name Carol Danvers picked out for what she thought was a simple house cat, before she realized she had actually adopted a flerken, a dangerous cat-like alien species. Although Carol originally tried to leave Chewie in a rescue center on a different planet, Chewie teleported back to Carol’s home, refusing to part with her.

Despite having the appearance of a sweet, lovable cat, Chewie is actually an incredibly dangerous and terrifying pet. It’s hypothesized that flerkens have access to pocket dimensions, which they can use to teleport. They can also use said pocket dimension to access to fanged mouths, tentacles, and other dangerous assets.

3/10 Devil Dinosaur Is Known As A Devil Beast

Devil Dinosaur is a giant dinosaur from the “Dinosaur World” of Earth-78411, a primitive reality from the past. Usually teamed up with Moon Boy, the two went on plenty of adventures before Moon Boy died, and Devil Dinosaur formed an unlikely partnership with Moon Girl, Lunella Lafayette.

A towering mutant “Devil-Beast”, Devil Dinosaur is also incredibly intelligent, making him even more terrifying. He has gone up against the likes of the Hulk, the Killer-Folk, and many others, always able to hold his own.

2/10 Old Lace Is Both Intelligent And Vicious

Old Lace is the pet dinosaur belonging to the Runaways, the teenage superhero team based in Los Angeles. Genetically engineered and created in the 87th century, Old Lace was brought back to the 21st century by the Yorkes family to act as a protector for their daughter, Gertrude Yorkes.

A feral dinosaur with all the strength, speed, and agility of a velociraptor, Old Lace is terrifying. She also has a telepathic link and empathetic understanding with Gert Yorkes, allowing Old Lace to feel whatever emotions Gert is feeling as well.

1/10 Thori Is a Literal Hellhound

Thori was one of the seven pups born to Garm and the Hel-Wolf, and was given to the Asgardian god Loki as a yuletide gift. However, Thori would eventually betray Loki and join up with Angela, Loki’s sister.

Because he is a Hel-Hound, Thori is capable of a variety of powers, including pyrokinesis, enhanced speed, and interstellar flight. Thori can also track other beings across dimensional planes, and is extremely aggressive, making him a terrifying in any battle. Additionally, the fact Thori can communicate would throw any opponent off their game.

