10 Things To Do In West Yellowstone National Park

Winter is the most magical time to visit Yellowstone National Park, and one of the busiest entrances to the park is located in West Yellowstone. West Yellowstone is a great place to stay when visiting America’s first national park, which is located in southwestern Montana near the state lines with Idaho and Wyoming.





There are some locations that everyone should see at least once in their lives, and Yellowstone National Park is one of them. There’s a good reason Yellowstone was the first national park in the world. It is possible for visitors to Yellowstone to marvel at the natural world’s wonders, watch wildlife, and explore the mountains, as there are many affordable places to book in Yellowstone. This is just one of the many amazing activities that can be done in the park.

10/10 Check Out The Wild Animals In Lamar Valley

Located in Yellowstone’s far northeast lies the valley known as Lamar Valley. The park is a fantastic destination for wildlife viewing. Bison, grizzly bears, bald eagles, deer, and coyotes are just a few of the other animals that call this region home. Pullouts are abundant in the valley and provide excellent vantage points for spotting local animals. Early mornings and late evenings are the greatest times to spot wild creatures. People who have access to binoculars or a spotting scope can bring them along. Due to its distance from other Yellowstone hotspots, Lamar Valley is likely to be less crowded than other regions of the park.

9/10 Discover Numerous Mud Puddles Throughout The Park

The park is littered with mud pots. The majority of the mud pots may be found in the western section, close to the park’s western entrance and the Montana town of West Yellowstone. If visitors notice a strong odor of rotting eggs, they have arrived at one. Hydrogen sulfide gas is to blame for this. A brief circle around the area between the Dragon’s Mouth and the Mud Volcano is where one will get the greatest views of the mud pots. In 1948, an explosion at the Black Dragon’s Cauldron uprooted trees and covered the landscape in sludge.

8/10 Relax In The Steaming Waters Of The Boiling River Hot Spring

People are able to go swimming in a naturally occurring hot spring that is situated in the area between Mammoth Hot Springs and the Roosevelt Arch. There is a hot spring that feeds into the Gardner River not too far from Mammoth. The natural spring that feeds this hot tub is a favorite spot for swimming. The water’s temperature ranges from around 130 to 140 degrees Fahrenheit on average. However, it can be hotter or cooler depending on where guests choose to swim.

7/10 Hike All The Way Up Mount Washburn!

Mount Washburn, with an elevation of 10,219 feet, is one of Yellowstone’s highest points and one of the park’s most popular day walks. The path’s starting point is at the summit of Dunraven Pass, which is accessible by Grand Loop Road. Chittenden Road is the quickest route to the peak. There are no sharp inclines or declines on this path. The route is adorned with bighorn sheep and wildflowers. This route is a gravel road that may be used by horses and bikes. A fire lookout on Mount Washburn provides breathtaking panoramas of Yellowstone. Bighorn sheep and black bear sightings are common as well.

6/10 Drive Or Stroll Under The Roosevelt Memorial Arch

When Yellowstone National Park was originally opened to the public, the entrance located in the park’s north was considered to be the primary entry. This stone arch was constructed in the year 1903. People would take the train to Gardiner, and once they arrived, they would take carriages pulled by horses into the park. Theodore Roosevelt, while in office as president, was responsible for laying the cornerstone of the arch. At the very pinnacle of the structure is an inscription that says, “For the Benefit and Enjoyment of the People.”

5/10 Observe Bison In Hayden Valley

It’s also common for visitors to Hayden Valley to seek bison in the area. It’s more convenient to visit here than either Yellowstone’s Grand Canyon or Yellowstone Lake. Still, there will be more people there. The grasses and sedges that populate the valley bottom provide a plentiful diet for these enormous creatures. Due to their typically docile nature, bison often allow tourists to reach within photographing distance. Note that bison are wild creatures that can become aggressive if they feel unsafe.

4/10 Yellowstone National Park’s Grand Canyon

Consider a wildlife tour in Yellowstone National Park that’ll take visitors to Yellowstone National Park’s Grand Canyon. This canyon was formed by the Yellowstone River over the course of many centuries. There are several vantage points and paths to explore, so plan to spend at least half a day here. North Rim and South Rim are two rims that run parallel to the river. To get the best views of Upper and Lower Falls, hikers should start at either of these two rims and make their way to the picturesque viewpoints, which are sometimes quick but always rewarding. Going to one side of the canyon isn’t enough to get the complete picture, so be sure to check out the other as well.

3/10 Trip To The Biggest Hot Spring In The USA

Grand Prismatic Spring is Yellowstone’s most bright and beautiful hot spring. Seeing this thermal pool with its kaleidoscope of colors is a must in many things to do in Yellowstone National Park. The United States’ largest natural hot spring is located here. Microorganisms in the hot spring’s margins are responsible for the vivid hues. Different bacteria and water temperatures can cause a range of color changes. Both summer and winter bring quite a new look for the Grand Prismatic Spring. It’s orange in the summer and dark green around the margins in the winter.

2/10 Make Time To See The Real Old Faithful

When someone mentions the term “Yellowstone,” what is the very first thing that comes to their mind? That would be “Old Faithful” for many different individuals. The most well-known geyser in the world is called Old Faithful. This geyser has a highly consistent pattern of erupting over the course of several decades. Because of how dependable it is, travelers may even receive an estimate of when eruptions are likely to occur online, which can help them better plan their trip.

1/10 West Thumb Geyser Basin

If one is near Yellowstone Lake or the South Entrance to the park, one should stop at the West Thumb Geyser Basin. Tourists will find it on the western shore of the lake. Despite being one of the park’s tiniest geothermal features, it is incredibly stunning. A stroller-friendly track of only half a mile will take visitors through several of the area’s thermal phenomena. The Abyss Pool is definitely worth checking out. Lake Overlook and Duck Lake are two of the most picturesque destinations along these paths.