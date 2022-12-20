1883 Creator Taylor Sheridan: The Powers That Be Wanted to

If your happy place is a version of 1883 in which Capt. Shea Brennan didn’t end his life while sitting on an Oregon beach… we’ve got something special for you.

In a new interview with our sister site Deadline, series creator Taylor Sheridan states that the Paramount+ Powers That Be wanted him to entertain the idea of Sam Elliott’s character surviving his suicide in the series’ finale in order to pave the way for the already-ordered Season 2.

More from TVLine1923 Cast on the Badass Moves They Learned at ‘Cowboy Camp’ — WatchRatings: 1923 Premiere Smashes Paramount+ Viewership Record1923’s