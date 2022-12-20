Known for its canals, an abundance of wildlife, such as birds and manatees, and proximity to Mexico’s gorgeous Gulf Coast, Cape Coral is a city in southwest Florida’s Lee County, just west of Fort Myers. Originally founded in 1957 by brothers Jack and Leonard Rosen, Cape Coral was developed as a planned community and promoted as a “Waterfront Wonderland” with more canals than Venice in Italy. If you want to get specific, there are 400 miles (643 km) of canals.

With an atmosphere so beautiful and lively, it’s no wonder many celebrities call Cape Coral home. Many sports superstars, writers, and actors were born and raised in the city, including Jaylen Watkins, Aaron Lynch, Rafael Santana, Jessica Holmes, and Derrick Tribbett (better known by his stage name Tripp Lee or Sinister.)

The city of Cape Coral is full of charm and has a small-town feel, but it offers big city attractions such as music festivals, waterparks, and quality restaurants. Some of its top attractions include Sirenia Vista Park, Four Mile Cove Ecological Preserve, and the Southwest Florida Military Museum & Library. So come along for the journey and tick off these things to do in Cape Coral, one of Florida’s best destinations.

Cape Coral, Florida

20 Things To Do in Cape Coral

1- Set Sail At The Yacht Club Community Park And Beach

Watching the sunset on the beach is one of the best things to do in Cape Coral for the soul.

The Yacht Club Community Park is a waterfront landmark right at the shores of the Caloosahatchee River. The club offers an activity for everyone in the family of any age.

Hit the courts to play a few games of racquetball or tennis, cast a line at the fishing dock, take the kids to the playground, cruise the river using the boat ramp, swim in the pool or relax on the stretches of white sand beaches. Or you may like this half-day fishing experience with a guide.

The best part about the centre is that it’s open to the public, unlike most yacht clubs that require pricey yearly memberships.

The Yacht Club Community Park and Beach is located at 5819 Driftwood Pkwy, Cape Coral, FL 33904.

2- Slip And Slide Around Sun Splash Family Waterpark

Take advantage of Florida’s summer heat at one of the largest attractions in the southwest Florida area.

Sun Splash Family Waterpark is home to some of the best fun you can have in Cape Coral.

The park features water slides such as The Drop Slide, Terror Tube, and X-Cellerator.

If you’re looking for a more laid-back vibe, you can float along in the river tube ride or hang out by the Pirate’s Cove, a water playground for the kiddos.

Be sure to check the website for park hours, as Sun Splash is closed during some days of the week and during the winter season.

Sun Splash Family Waterpark is located at 11460 Royal Tee Cir, Cape Coral, FL 33991.

3- Golf Like a Celebrity At A Championship Golf Course

Another fun thing to do in Cape Coral is to play golf.

Florida has some of the best golf courses in the country, and Cape Coral is to many of those.

A few of the most popular courses in the city are Coral Oaks Golf Course, Cape Royal Golf Club, and Palmetto Pine Country Club.

Coral Oaks Golf Course is the most famous golf course in Cape Coral.

It was constructed by renowned designer Arthur Hills and offers one of the most extensive practice facilities in the region and 37 bunkers to keep the game exciting.

Cape Royal is the largest semi-private golf club in Southwest Florida, with a combination of fairways, water hazards, and sand traps that will excite any golfer.

Palmetto Pines is one of the area’s first golf courses, known for its smooth and quick greens. This course is also semi-private, hosting its members and their guests.

Coral Oaks Golf Course is at 1800 Northwest 28th Ave, Cape Coral, FL 33993. Cape Royal Golf Club is at 11460 Royal Tee Cir, Cape Coral, FL 33991. Palmetto Pines Country Club is at 1940 Southwest 9th Court, Cape Coral, FL 33991.

4- Make Friends With A Manatee at Sirenia Vista Park

One of the things to do in Cape Coral is to keep an eye out for manatees.

This tiny waterfront park is perfect for viewing Florida’s mascot, the manatee.

The sheltered canal and plentiful food makes this one of the top spots for local manatees to hang out.

You can walk along the path and stop at the viewing spots or kayak around the area to see these endangered creatures.

The best time to visit this park is winter, when herds of manatees migrate for warmer weather.

Sirenia Vista Park is at 3916 Ceitus Pkwy, Cape Coral, FL 33991. Hire a bike and cycle around Cape Coral.

5- Connect With Nature At Four Mile Cove Ecological Preserve

Four Mile Cove Ecological Preserve is one of the area’s largest nature preserve areas in Cape Coral, spanning over 300 acres (741 ha) and offering all kinds of activities, including kayaking, walking trails and nature spotting.

Some of the wildlife you’ll find during your visit ranges from eagles and herons to racoons and snakes, maybe even a dolphin or two.

This is the perfect spot for a nature lover to explore.

Four Mile Cove Ecological Preserve is located at 2500 SE 24th St, Cape Coral, FL 33990.

6- Experience The Tom Allen Memorial Butterfly House

Admiring native butterflies is one of the tranquil things to do in Cape Coral, Florida.

The Tom Allen Memorial Butterfly House is a must-visit during your stay in Cape Coral.

The park acts as a sanctuary for native species of butterflies, including the Florida State Butterfly, the Zebra Longwing.

The butterflies are provided with a safe place to live, protected from predators, as they grow to fully-winged adults and are then released into the wild safely.

Visitors can experience each of the four life cycles of butterflies, from egg to full-grown.

Free tours are offered Monday, Friday, and Saturday mornings. Donations are accepted to feed the hungry caterpillars.

The Tom Allen Memorial Butterfly House is located at 1372 Rose Garden Rd, Cape Coral, FL 33914.

7- Learn About Florida’s Military At The Southwest Florida Military Museum & Library

The Southwest Florida Military Museum and Library is a great free attraction in the Cape Coral area.

The museum focuses on educating and preserving the history of Florida’s military.

Here, you will find memorabilia, literature, displays, and artifacts, including preserved uniforms and a collection of military vehicles.

The informational items are dated from the Revolutionary War to the present day.

The museum also has rotating events and special displays depending on the season.

The Southwest Florida Military Museum and Library is located at 4125 Cleveland Ave #1755, Fort Myers, FL 33901.

8- Get The Freshest Goods At Cape Coral Farmers Market

Shopping in a farmer’s market is one of the things to do in Cape Coral to meet locals.

A farmers market is one of the best places to connect with a city’s local people, community, and goods.

The Cape Coral Farmers Market stands out for its fresh produce, local talent and entertainers, and handmade crafts.

Some favourites among visitors are the fresh and juicy strawberries from local farms or a sweet treat from the Cake Lady.

The Farmers Market runs every Saturday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. and has been voted “Best of the Cape” for Farmers Markets for the last six years!

Cape Coral Farmers Market is at SE 47th Terrace & SE 10th Pl, Cape Coral, FL 33904.

9- Drink Like The Locals At Wicked Dolphin Rum Distillery

If you’re keen to take a peek at the process and the facilities it takes to make liquor, head to Wicked Dolphin Rum Distillery.

This award-winning facility is the perfect attraction for adults.

During a guided tour, you will learn about ingredients and sourcing, how the components cook and ferment, and what the distilling process includes, and a look at the barrelling room.

This is all led by a “rum expert” to answer any questions.

You can also sample the variety of rums made in-house by the Wicked Dolphin.

They have standard flavours and a few fun and unique flavours that are worth tasting.

For a taste of Southwest Florida’s lifestyle, we recommend the coconut or key lime flavour.

Wicked Dolphin Rum Distillery is located at 131 SW 3rd Pl, Cape Coral, FL 33991.

10- Enjoy Family Fun At Fellowship Park

Fellowship Park is the perfect option for those travelling to Cape Coral with children.

The five-acre (2 ha) park was created in 2014 with the purpose of offering a peaceful recreation centre for families with children of all ages.

Fellowship Park is popular for its massive playground, splash pad, basketball courts, coffee shop and courtyards.

Fellowship Park is at 2110 Chiquita Blvd S, Cape Coral, FL 33991.

11- Shop At The City’s Center At Cape Harbour

Cape Harbour hosts Cape Coral’s premier shopping and dining experiences.

Small boutiques line the streets, along with delicious waterfront restaurants.

Some of the best-rated restaurants in the area are The French Press and Fathoms Restaurant.

Cape Harbour also features seasonal events such as fishing tournaments, Oktoberfest, and a wide array of charity-run festivals.

Cape Harbour is located at Cape Harbour Drive, Cape Coral, FL 33914.

12- Bring Your Furry Friend to Rotary Park Environmental Center

This 97-acre (39 ha) park is a must-visit for those coming to Cape Coral.

Rotary Park Environmental Center has many different ecosystems and activities to explore, whether you are kayaking through the waters, strolling along the boardwalk, or viewing wildlife from above using the observation towers.

One of the best features is the large dog park, where you’ll find plenty of other dogs to socialize your pup.

There are also facilities such as exercise and gardening classes.

Rotary Park Environmental Center is also home to the Burrowing Owls Festival.

This small owl is Cape Coral’s official bird, and the festival has celebrated and educated guests from around the world on the species for the past two decades with activities and educational events.

Rotary Park Environmental Center is located at 5505 Rose Garden Rd, Cape Coral, FL 33914.

13- Tap Into History At The Cape Coral Museum of History

The Cape Coral Museum of History has been open since 1987 to discover, preserve and share the history of Cape Coral.

Exhibits show the city’s history through artifacts, photos and stories from the Native Americans who founded the land to modern-day heroes of the community, such as FireFighters and Police.

Tickets start at $5.00 for adults and are free for members, students, and children. Be sure to check the calendar for special events and rotating exhibits.

The Cape Coral Museum of History is located at 544 Cultural Park Blvd, Cape Coral, FL 33990.

14- Do A Kick Flip At Eagle Skate Park

Eagle Skate Park is another great option for those travelling with kids.

The local skate park is packed with wheels ranging from skateboards, rollerblades, and scooters doing flips and tricks on the park’s 26,000 sq. ft. of half pipes, ramps, and rails.

A concession stand in the park sells drinks and snacks to keep you fuelled.

Eagle Skate Park is at 315 SW 2nd Ave, Cape Coral, FL 33991.

15- Charter A Deep Sea Fishing Adventure

One of the crowning jewels of Cape Coral is its proximity to the stunning and serene Gulf of Mexico waters.

Getting a chance to explore this crystal clear ocean is something you won’t want to miss during your stay.

The best way is to charter a boat and sail for a deep-sea fishing excursion.

Fishing charters allow you to rent a boat and have helpful staff members to instruct you where to go for the best catches.

Snook, barracuda, giant tarpon, snappers, redfish, porgies, and trout are popular fish you can catch on a charter trip.

There are several fishing charter companies in Cape Coral.

Salty Fishing Charters and Captain George Howell Fishing Charters.

You’ll be in good hands with either of these Cape guides to help you during your thrilling marine activities.

Salty Fishing Charters and Captain George Howell Fishing Charters are located at 5819 Driftwood Pkwy, Cape Coral, FL 33904.

16- Cruise Around The Breathtaking Caloosahatchee River And San Carlos Bay

If you aren’t into fishing but want to explore Cape Coral’s captivating waters, a cruise around the river or bay is the perfect option.

The Banana Bay Tour Company offers a variety of tours, including a sunset cruise, a dolphin viewing cruise, and an ecological nature tour.

The cruises typically begin an hour and a half before sunset and meander through the canals and down the Caloosahatchee River before arriving in San Carlos Bay.

Another way to enjoy the water is to hire jetskis.

17- Take A Day Trip To Island Life

Taking a short trip to Sanibel Island is one of the things to do from Cape Coral.

Just a short trip away from Cape Coral are Sanibel and Captiva Islands, known for pristine beaches and blue waters that are perfect for activities such as shelling, snorkelling, or wildlife watching.

There’s also shopping, dining, and museums on each barrier island.

Sanibel Island is located 16 miles (25 km) from Cape Coral, Captiva Island is 27 miles (43 km), both islands are under an hour’s drive from Cape Coral.

You can hire jetskis on Sanibel Island for a fun time on the water but if you’re visiting during a busy period, make sure to reserve your jetskis here so you don’t miss out.

18- Appreciate The Arts At Harbour View Gallery

Harbour View Gallery is the only artists-owned co-op gallery in Cape Coral and is special because it is staffed entirely by exhibiting artists.

You can stroll through the gallery to view a variety of art mediums, such as paintings and sculptures.

All items in the gallery are available to purchase.

Harbour View Gallery is located at 5789 Cape Harbour Dr # 104, Cape Coral, FL 33914.

19- Catch A Live Performance At Cultural Park Theater

This local theatre features performances and events of various popular musicals, concerts, plays, and other live engagements.

The establishment has been dedicated to performing arts since the 1960s. Be sure to check the calendar for current performances and purchase tickets.

Cultural Park Theater is at 528 Cultural Park Blvd, Cape Coral, FL 33990.

20- Chow Down On Some Of The Best Seafood

Eating fresh seafood is one of the top things to do in Cape Coral and there are plenty of excellent restaurants.

The Nauti Mermaid is the perfect beach bar to end your day of fun in the sun.

Complete with fresh seafood and unique drinks for locals and visitors to enjoy.

The restaurant features live music each weekend.

The Mermaid Mistake cocktail and the Cajun Beer Braised Shrimp are popular menu items.

The restaurant is accessible by car or boat dock.

The Nauti Mermaid Dockside Bar & Grill is at 5951 Silver King Blvd, Cape Coral, FL 33914.