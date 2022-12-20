21 Celebs Who Dodged A Major Bullet By Not Getting Cast In These

But the films may have looked very different if Eddie Redmayne had starred instead. Redmayne auditioned for the project in its early stages, and was given a scene from another film to read (as the project was too top secret to show the dialogue to potential stars). “So, they give you a scene from Pride and Prejudice, but then, they tell you you’re auditioning for the baddie. If you’re me, you then put some ridiculous voice on. … [The casting director] was just sitting there, and I was trying again and again with different versions of my kind of ‘koohh paaaah’ [Darth Vader breathing sound] voice. And after, like, 10 shots, she’s like, ‘You got anything else?’ I was like, ‘No.’” While an embarrassing audition is never fun, Redmayne might be glad he didn’t have to take on this role.