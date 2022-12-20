22 Celebs Who Go By A Nickname, So Their Real Names Are Jarring

Her full name is Jelena Noura.

She told Vogue, “My mom was called that [Gigi] as a kid by her mother when she was younger, but only around the house. I was called that around the house when I was really young, kind of like how my mom was called it. In first or second grade, there was a girl named Helena, and it got confusing with the teacher who had to call out our names, and so the teacher asked my mom, ‘If I needed to call Jelena a nickname, what would it be?’ And my mom was like, ‘I call her Gigi sometimes,’ and the name stuck.”