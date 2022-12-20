3 Tampa-Area Events Make Top New Year’s Eve Parties In Florida

TAMPA, FL — Looking for a memorable way to ring in the new year? Three Tampa Bay-area events recently were named among the best in Florida to celebrate New Year’s Eve, according to one travel blog.

The New Year’s Eve in Tampa Ring lets revelers celebrate on the water with a front-row seat to the city’s fireworks. The 1-hour cruise includes champagne and party favors, according to the event’s website.

Light It Up! Clearwater allows residents and visitors to watch the sunset, grab some grub and then ring in the new year with fireworks at midnight. Fireworks are launched from Sand Key Park at midnight but should be watched at the southern part of Clearwater Beach.