3 Tell-Tale Signs Pete Davidson & Emily Ratajkowski’s

Pete Davidson’s dating life seems to always become a publicity circus whether he wants it to or not—just look at his past relationships with Ariana Grande and Kim Kardashian.

But when it comes to Davidson’s current dating rumors and alleged relationship with supermodel Emily Ratajkowksi, something isn’t quite ringing true for fans.

It certainly isn’t the first time Davidson has been accused of dating a big name in Hollywood as a calculated PR stunt, but his link-up with Emrata has fans feeling particularly suspicious.

Here are some of the reasons fans think Pete Davidson and EmRata’s relationship is a publicity stunt:

1. They’ve been photographed together but never caught off guard. 

Davidson and Ratajkowski are said to be “getting more serious,” but the only evidence seems to be rumors—and they’re never spotted at each other’s homes.

People spoke to unnamed sources supposedly close to Davidson, the 29-year-old “Saturday Night Live” alum and 31-year-old supermodel are “getting a little more serious.”

The pair are said to be bonding over mutual interests and “similar vibes”—and of course, Davidson’s sense of humor doesn’t hurt. 

But fans have noticed the two only seem to ever be seen out at restaurants and high-profile social events, but rarely at one another’s homes—other than one early meet-up outside her apartment that many fans felt was staged.



