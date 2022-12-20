3 tips for bright, glowing skin without using a single product





Christmas is a busy time of year, but the fun and festivities coupled with the cold weather can leave your skin looking dry and dull. Scott McGlynn, a skincare expert and host of Celebrity Skin Talk, told Express.co.uk about some simple, cost-effective ways to manage your skin throughout the winter.

Scott, who shares his skincare tips and tricks with an audience of 266K followers on Instagram, explained: “This time of year can take a huge toll on people’s skin. People tend to drink more alcohol than ever at this time, and hangovers dry out our skin massively. The winter weather and heating in the house also add to the dryness.” The key, says Scott, is to maintain hydration. Skincare products can be a huge help, but some simple lifestyle factors can also add some extra hydration to your skin. “Keeping our bodies and minds in shape plays a big part,” said Scott. “Sleep is key and some nights I’m in bed by 8pm to make sure I have a good night’s sleep. READ MORE: Kate could make two changes or risk looking ‘gaunt’ and ‘older’

The tea bag hack is one which Scott says can get rid of “dark circles and puffiness”, though many people get it wrong when putting it into practice. “This teabag method can be really messy,” he explained in a video posted to his Instagram page. “The teabag can’t even fit on the eye and you have tea dripping down your face. But I have a hack for you. Get a reusable makeup remover pad to put in the tea. “Rinse it and just apply it to the eyes without any drips going down your face. And don’t forget that it helps improve the appearance of dark circles, redness and puffiness.”

While Scott believes expensive skincare products aren’t necessarily the best, a good SPF is the foundation of healthy skin. “A tip I would recommend especially now is to wear your SPF,” he explained. “The winter sun is just as damaging as in the summer. The SPF will protect and make a barrier to protect your skin.” If you do want to invest in some skincare products to enhance your routine, Scott recommends focusing on those which exfoliate and moisturise. “At the moment I am loving PS skincare from Primark and Kate Somerville Age Arrest products, both of which are great. If you can’t get your hands on these, the key is to keep your skin hydrated with a good moisturiser and serums. “I recommended switching to hydration products to lock in the moisturiser, such as a rich face moisturiser or a goat milk cleanser, so it’s not drying out our skin. “And exfoliate your skin once a week to keep the skin glowing. I just discovered a liquid exfoliator from Alumier which isn’t that expensive. There is no scrubbing involved. You just pop it on a cotton pad after cleansing and it does the job for you.”





