42-Year-Old Venus Williams Amazing Comeback News Sends Tennis

Venus Williams, the legendary American tennis player, has recently provided some good news for her fans about her upcoming 2023 campaign. However, the tennis world has had a mixed reaction to the news. Williams has only participated in four tournaments this year. Fans are concerned that she is past her prime and that her performance at the highest level has significantly declined.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The 42-year-old Williams hasn’t formally announced her retirement yet. As of right now, spectators are excited to watch her compete on the WTA Tour.

Venus Williams set to return to the court in 2023

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The American used to be able to win any competition she entered, but in 2022, she only competed in four tournaments. According to the WTA, the tennis legend will compete in the first Grand Slam event of 2023 as a main-draw wild card. Since making her debut in 1994, she will be making her 22nd appearance in the competition.

Williams’ place as one of the sport’s most illustrious legends cannot be disputed. The American has won seven Grand Slam titles, including five at Wimbledon and two at the US Open. She has yet to win the Australian Open, but she has reached the final twice (2003 and 2017).

According to Ben Rothenberg, Venus Williams will compete in the tournament’s main draw and has a current world ranking of 1,007.

DIVE DEEPER

Venus Williams, Who Fought Actively for Women’s Tennis, Once Downplayed Her

Contribution With Modesty – ‘Get Too Much Credit..’

Venus’ fans are excited to see their star compete as a wildcard in the 2023 Australian Open. One user was quick to tweet, “Can’t wait for this! I know nothing about tennis but I love seeing either sister play!”

Numerous fans were excited to hear the happy news. Many were pleased to see the tennis ace still continuing her tennis journey.

Some criticized Rothenberg for including her current ranking.

A fan expressed her view on Venus winning a match in the upcoming Grand Slam tournament. The elder Williams sister won none of her singles matches in 2022.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

When Venus continued to fight despite a serious injury at the Australian Open

In the 2021 Australian Open, Williams insisted on continuing to play despite feeling uncomfortable. She persisted and completed the second-round match. Williams sustained an injury when down 5-1 in the first set. The American used back-to-back medical timeouts and continued to play until the end of the set. Sara Errani ultimately triumphed 6-1, 6-0. Williams set a record during the professional era by participating in a total of 88 Grand Slam tournaments and 21 Australian Open, making her the oldest player in the competition.

Watch this story: Will Smith Shows How King Richard Cast Trained Like. Venus Williams

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

In her lengthy and brilliant career, Williams has never been very enthusiastic about discussing injuries or attributing failures to them. She shuffled around the back of the court, trying to test her legs, and made loud cries of dismay. It seemed that she was unable to put much weight on herself either, so she tried to rest on her racket and used it like a cane.

Let us know what you think about the American ace in the comments below.