7 of the best and 7 of the worst Netflix original rom-coms that

“Love & Gelato” fell apart at the seams.





Susanna Skaggs and Tobia De Angelis in “Love & Gelato.”



MAILA IACOVELLI/NETFLIX





Rotten Tomatoes score: 22%

Summary: Following her mom’s final wish, Lina (Susanna Skaggs) travels to Rome to drink in the sights, eat gelato, and fall head over heels in love.

Critics could see that the coming-of-age movie, based on Jenna Evans Welch’s young-adult novel, had good intentions. But that couldn’t save the bad rom-com.

“Better movies in this category have provided guides to growing up, but a miscast lead, poor direction, and mediocre writing overshadow any such attempt here,” Barbara Shulgasser-Parker wrote for Common Sense Media.

