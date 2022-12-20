A Covert Love! Piper Perabo and Stephen Kay’s Relationship

A covert love! Piper Perabo and her husband, Stephen Kay, started off as colleagues but their love blossomed from behind-the-scenes.
The twosome both worked on the series Covert Affairs, which premiered on the USA Network in 2010. The Texas native had the lead role as Annie Walker while Kay served as the show’s director and executive producer. After working together for three years, the pair revealed they were engaged. Nearly one year later, they exchanged vows.
Following their nuptials, the Coyote Ugly star became a stepmother to the screenwriter’s daughter — whom he has from a previous relationship. The pair have not had any children of their own. In 2019, she opened up to Us Weekly about her relationship with her stepdaughter.
“I just feel like she’s perfect. You know what I mean? I really hit the jackpot with her,” she told Us at the time. “And so when you get handed, like, an ace, just, like, count your lucky stars.”
In that same interview, the Notorious star opened up about her relationship with her husband and how she appreciates the little things he does for her, like learning how to prepare her favorite breakfast food.
“I think small gestures that continue are the most powerful,” she said to Us. “You can give somebody a car or take them on a trip and that’s just for an instant. But to show them in a really consistent way that you care about them — that’s really romantic.”
Before the two tied the knot, the screenwriter was previously linked to Desperate Housewives actress Teri Hatcher. The Billions actress, for her part, shared a steamy moment with Seth Meyers on the first day of filming their movie Perception.
“The first day all we did was we made out in a car for the whole day,” the late-night host recalled in June 2014. “That happens a lot on movies,” Perabo recounted. “It seems like the sex scenes and the makeout scenes, they do that first. It’s like ‘Hi, nice to meet you!’”
In December 2022, Perabo’s love life made headlines when Brandi Glanville accused the Yellowstone actress of having an affair with her ex-husband, Eddie Cibrian, while they filmed The Cave in 2005.
“They did a movie together and [my son] Mason was 1 year old,” the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum told Page Six in an interview at the time. “And I went to the set and it was in another country — Romania, I think. And [Piper] was a horrible c–t to me.”
The reality star went on to claim that the Cheaper by the Dozen actress “was flirting with Eddie” in front of her. “I was like, ‘Am I here? Am I the only person [seeing this]?’” Glanville recalled. “Like, ‘What is happening?’”
Cibrian and Perabo did not immediately respond for comment.
Keep scrolling to see Perabo and Kay’s relationship timeline:
Credit: Presley Ann Photo/Shutterstock for SAG Awards
Piper Perabo and Husband Stephen Kay’s Relationship Timeline
A covert love! Piper Perabo and her husband, Stephen Kay, started off as colleagues but their love blossomed from behind-the-scenes.
The twosome both worked on the series Covert Affairs, which premiered on the USA Network in 2010. The Texas native had the lead role as Annie Walker while Kay served as the show’s director and executive producer. After working together for three years, the pair revealed they were engaged. Nearly one year later, they exchanged vows.
Following their nuptials, the Coyote Ugly star became a stepmother to the screenwriter’s daughter — whom he has from a previous relationship. The pair have not had any children of their own. In 2019, she opened up to Us Weekly about her relationship with her stepdaughter.
“I just feel like she’s perfect. You know what I mean? I really hit the jackpot with her,” she told Us at the time. “And so when you get handed, like, an ace, just, like, count your lucky stars.”
In that same interview, the Notorious star opened up about her relationship with her husband and how she appreciates the little things he does for her, like learning how to prepare her favorite breakfast food.
“I think small gestures that continue are the most powerful,” she said to Us. “You can give somebody a car or take them on a trip and that’s just for an instant. But to show them in a really consistent way that you care about them — that’s really romantic.”
[jwplayer PQzHthXr-zhNYySv2]
Before the two tied the knot, the screenwriter was previously linked to Desperate Housewives actress Teri Hatcher. The Billions actress, for her part, shared a steamy moment with Seth Meyers on the first day of filming their movie Perception.
“The first day all we did was we made out in a car for the whole day,” the late-night host recalled in June 2014. “That happens a lot on movies,” Perabo recounted. “It seems like the sex scenes and the makeout scenes, they do that first. It’s like ‘Hi, nice to meet you!’”
In December 2022, Perabo’s love life made headlines when Brandi Glanville accused the Yellowstone actress of having an affair with her ex-husband, Eddie Cibrian, while they filmed The Cave in 2005.
“They did a movie together and [my son] Mason was 1 year old,” the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum told Page Six in an interview at the time. “And I went to the set and it was in another country — Romania, I think. And [Piper] was a horrible c–t to me.”
The reality star went on to claim that the Cheaper by the Dozen actress “was flirting with Eddie” in front of her. “I was like, ‘Am I here? Am I the only person [seeing this]?’” Glanville recalled. “Like, ‘What is happening?’”
Cibrian and Perabo did not immediately respond for comment.
Keep scrolling to see Perabo and Kay’s relationship timeline:
Credit: Amanda Schwab/Starpix/Shutterstock/Kirsty Griffen/Senator International/Kobal/Shutterstock
2010
Perabo met Kay while she was starring in Covert Affairs, which he directed and produced.
Credit: Jim Smeal/BEI/Shutterstock /Brent N Clarke/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
2013
After three years of working together, the pair announced in fall 2013 that they were engaged.
Credit: Bebert Bruno/Sipa/Shutterstock
July 2014
Us Weekly confirmed that the couple tied the knot after being engaged for nearly one year.
Credit: Marion Curtis/StarPix for HBO/Shutterstock
March 2019
The Big Leap star opened up to Us about her sweet relationship with the director and how his small gestures mean the world to her.
“This is sort of silly, but I told my husband how much I like oatmeal. I like really like oatmeal in the morning but I’m like not that good of a cook, and he started making the most amazing oatmeal!” she gushed to Us. “And I know that sounds like so simple, but actually like the way you start your day is so important.”
Credit: Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock for SAG Awards
October 2021
While Kay worked as a director on Yellowstone starting on season 2, Perabo joined the cast of the Paramount show for season 4 in a recurring role.
Source link