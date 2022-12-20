A Covert Love! Piper Perabo and Stephen Kay’s Relationship

A covert love! Piper Perabo and her husband, Stephen Kay, started off as colleagues but their love blossomed from behind-the-scenes.

The twosome both worked on the series Covert Affairs, which premiered on the USA Network in 2010. The Texas native had the lead role as Annie Walker while Kay served as the show’s director and executive producer. After working together for three years, the pair revealed they were engaged. Nearly one year later, they exchanged vows.

Following their nuptials, the Coyote Ugly star became a stepmother to the screenwriter’s daughter — whom he has from a previous relationship. The pair have not had any children of their own. In 2019, she opened up to Us Weekly about her relationship with her stepdaughter.

“I just feel like she’s perfect. You know what I mean? I really hit the jackpot with her,” she told Us at the time. “And so when you get handed, like, an ace, just, like, count your lucky stars.”

In that same interview, the Notorious star opened up about her relationship with her husband and how she appreciates the little things he does for her, like learning how to prepare her favorite breakfast food.

“I think small gestures that continue are the most powerful,” she said to Us. “You can give somebody a car or take them on a trip and that’s just for an instant. But to show them in a really consistent way that you care about them — that’s really romantic.”

Before the two tied the knot, the screenwriter was previously linked to Desperate Housewives actress Teri Hatcher. The Billions actress, for her part, shared a steamy moment with Seth Meyers on the first day of filming their movie Perception.

“The first day all we did was we made out in a car for the whole day,” the late-night host recalled in June 2014. “That happens a lot on movies,” Perabo recounted. “It seems like the sex scenes and the makeout scenes, they do that first. It’s like ‘Hi, nice to meet you!’”

In December 2022, Perabo’s love life made headlines when Brandi Glanville accused the Yellowstone actress of having an affair with her ex-husband, Eddie Cibrian, while they filmed The Cave in 2005.

“They did a movie together and [my son] Mason was 1 year old,” the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum told Page Six in an interview at the time. “And I went to the set and it was in another country — Romania, I think. And [Piper] was a horrible c–t to me.”

The reality star went on to claim that the Cheaper by the Dozen actress “was flirting with Eddie” in front of her. “I was like, ‘Am I here? Am I the only person [seeing this]?’” Glanville recalled. “Like, ‘What is happening?’”

Cibrian and Perabo did not immediately respond for comment.

