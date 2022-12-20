AEW Fan Create Bryan Danielson Eco-Friendly AEW World

Bryan Danielson appears to be next in line for a shot at MJF’s AEW World Championship, and it has already managed to get the minds of AEW fans racing. Friedman successfully retained his title against Ricky Stars at Winter is Coming this past week, but was chased through the crowd by Danielson over his attack on William Regal from a few weeks back. Danielson has already challenged for the AEW world title on three separate occasions but has consistently come short.

If he manages to somehow get the title away from “The Salt of The Earth,” there will likely be a redesign of the title as Max is currently walking around with his own design of the championship dubbed “The Triple B.” And while that will likely see a return of the original design, Reddit user u/SinCama decided to do a mock-up of an eco-friendly version of the title. Danielson famously created an eco-friendly version of the WWE Championship back in 2019, complete with a hemp strap and plates made from food and stones.

Danielson previously stated in an interview with Sports Illustrated that, while he’s not focussed on being the top guy in AEW, he’ll gladly chase after its top prize.

“For me, it’s not about being the top guy. I don’t care about that. And it’s not about leading the locker room. You can be a leader without the title. I like the feeling of big championship matches. Championship matches are my favorite kind of matches to wrestle. It’s a different feeling from anything else,” Danielson said. “This is an opportunity to create more excitement. I’m pretty pumped about the title tournament. It just lends gravity to all these matches. I’m really excited.”

“I want to be world champion, because being in championship matches is unlike anything else,” he later added. “Those matches, they’ve got a different tension. I love the feeling of a big title match. Those are the feelings and emotions I’m chasing.”

