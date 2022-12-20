Akron Break Room lets Akronites unleash fury in safe, fun

AKRON, Ohio – If you’ve ever fantasized about taking out your rage on your often-jammed printer or other small appliance, you aren’t alone. Now, the Akron Break Room will let you decimate your most hated devices, glass or even pictures of your ex safely at its downtown Akron facility.

Located near the University of Akron at 529 Grant Street, Akron Break Room offers individual and group sessions ranging from 15 minutes to an hour. Participants can break assorted items that are provided, or bring their own items to smash or throw (items subject to staff inspection for safety purposes). The break room promises “a vast array of weaponry” participants can choose from for demolition.

“We have crow bars, bats, and I’m going to pick up some engineer hammers – like a mini sledge. I used to have a few (sledge hammers) but they were destroying the tables so I had to take them out. A lot of times people like throwing stuff,” Akron Break Room co-founder Chad Mize said.

Participants are required to wear safety gear, including coveralls, a full face shield and gloves. Coveralls are available in sizes small through XXXL, according to Mize.

“We try to make it all about the vibe when you walk in,” Mize said. “Normally when you walk into a break room or rage room there is standard, plain lighting. We did our lighting a whole lot differently – it’s more updated and appealing to the younger generation. We did our music a whole lot louder too.”

The break room is in an old warehouse, which adds to the vibe, Mize said.

“It’s got an old warehouse feeling to it but it’s more modernized in a way. We do different colored lighting that shoots down into the actual rooms. When you go into the room and look up, we have lasers that point up into the ceiling, and it goes up about 5-6 stories when you look up so it’s really cool to see,” he said.

Items available to smash include glasses, dishes, VHS tapes and computer keyboards, among others. Participants can choose the music they want to rage to. The break room offers playlists or participants can connect their device to the speakers via Bluetooth.

The timer, which lets participants know how much time is left in their session, is a light that projects onto the wall, according to Mize.

The best part of the experience? Participants can let loose without having to worry about cleaning up the mess afterward.

“You don’t have to worry about cleaning it up, we’ll take care of it for you – just come in and smash away,” Mize said.

Electronics offered for smashing are sourced from Summit e-Waste Recycling, which is owned by Akron Break Room co-founder and veteran Ben Baker.

“All of the electronics we have do come from the recycling place, so we do recycle them in a way and properly dispose of them,” Mize said.

Participants must be at least 13 years old, and anyone under 18 must be accompanied by an adult or guardian. Sessions range from $30 to $150 depending on the number of participants (1-5) and session length, and can be booked online. The break room can also accommodate bookings for large groups or team-building events.

“We’ve been getting a lot of great feedback after opening this fall and we plan on expanding to a larger facility in the near future with additional activities like ax throwing, jelly ball target shooting and escape rooms in the works,” Baker said.

