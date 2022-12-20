All we know about the future of Reuben and Clive Owen’s new

It has not been renewed for another season yet, however, Channel 5 has said the Owen family are already busy on new projects.

They said in a statement: “Further information on future Owen Family projects [will] be revealed in due course.”

This means fans can breathe a sigh of relief as new projects are on the horizon.

Sadly, Our Yorkshire Farm will not be returning for another series as the family is turning their attention to new shows.

Amanda is also expected to star in a new project soon, with Channel 5 confirming she was still working with the network.