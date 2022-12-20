Amazon offers Kindle users a million books for 99p and that’s not

If you fancy something to read over the Christmas holidays, Amazon may have the answer. The online retailer has just announced the launch of an incredible new deal that’s offering full access to its Kindle Unlimited service for just 99p. The ludicrously good offer means you can plough through as many of the one million books on offer for less than £1.
If you weren’t already aware, Amazon Kindle Unlimited is a little like a reading version of Netflix or Prime Video. Users simply pay a monthly subscription with e-books then available to digest without the need to buy or rent them.
Kindle Unlimited usually costs £7.99 but Amazon is currently offering 90 days of access for that low 99p price. Of course, once the initial period ends, you will then be charged the full price but there’s no long-term contract and you can leave at anytime you fancy.
Even if you don’t own an Amazon Kindle e-reader you will still be able to sign-up for Kindle Unlimited and read Kindle ebooks in general. That’s because you can read Amazon ebooks via the Kindle app for iOS and Android smartphones and tablets, as well as on laptops and on Amazon’s popular range of Fire tablets.
As well as offering this big discount on Music Unlimited there is more good news for anyone who loves the Kindle brand.
Amazon currently has a mega sale event on these devices with prices starting from as little as £104.
That low cost is for the entry-level Kindle Paperwhite which features a 6.8-inch display, 10-week battery life and adjustable backlight there are also 20 percent faster page turns compared to the previous generation.
Anyone wanting an e-reader with more features will also find discounts on the more premium Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition which gets wireless charging, more storage and a screen that adjusts automatically depending on the light around you.
There’s also money off the premium Kindle Oasis which is not only water resistant but also features auto-rotating page orientation and page-turn buttons.
If any of that sounds enticing here are all the Kindle deals available before Christmas.
Kindle Paperwhite 8GB
NOW £104.99 – SAVE £25
Kindle Paperwhite Signature 32GB
NOW £154.99 – SAVE £25
Kindle Oasis 8GB
NOW £194.99 – SAVE £25
