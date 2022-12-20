



Animal welfare organizations issue stern warning ahead of punishing winter temperatures Updated: 6:12 PM EST Dec 20, 2022 As subfreezing temperatures draw closer, two organizations offer strong advice to pet owners, especially those with dogs who frequently stay outdoors.”When we’re talking about below-freezing temperatures, the American Veterinary Association recommends having those animals inside,” said Erin Cassidy, with Heal Animal Rescue. “It’s a painful way to suffer.”Humane Officer Angela Fry, with Humane Animal Rescue, said there is help for owners who may struggle to care for their pets properly.”If you’re having problems feeding your animal, there are things we can do, but we need you to reach out and let us know you’re in that situation before it comes to the point where I have to step in,” Fry said.Pet owners who intentionally disregard the safety of their animals in harsh wintry conditions will face criminal misdemeanor charges and fines. As subfreezing temperatures draw closer, two organizations offer strong advice to pet owners, especially those with dogs who frequently stay outdoors. “When we’re talking about below-freezing temperatures, the American Veterinary Association recommends having those animals inside,” said Erin Cassidy, with Heal Animal Rescue. “It’s a painful way to suffer.” Humane Officer Angela Fry, with Humane Animal Rescue, said there is help for owners who may struggle to care for their pets properly. “If you’re having problems feeding your animal, there are things we can do, but we need you to reach out and let us know you’re in that situation before it comes to the point where I have to step in,” Fry said. Pet owners who intentionally disregard the safety of their animals in harsh wintry conditions will face criminal misdemeanor charges and fines.