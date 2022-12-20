Ann Widdecombe slams SNP for ‘hypocrisy’





Former Conservative MP Ann Widdecombe has slammed the SNP MPs for demanding that Jeremy Clarkson be banned from TV over his Meghan Markle column. SNP MP John Nicholson has written to chief executives at ITV and Amazon demanding Jeremy Clarkson be removed after he called for Meghan Markle to be paraded through the streets naked.

The MP for Ochil and South Perthshire said the comments by The Grand Tour host were “grotesque” and called for him to be taken off our screens. Reacting to the MP’s reaction, Ms Widdecombe said: “The silly thing about this is it was in very poor taste but since when you were canceled for poor taste. “If you are going to cancel people for poor taste, you are going to cancel all the comedians. It is absolutely ridiculous. “The other thing that’s ridiculous is that people are saying ‘this is misogyny’. Well if he had said this about a man, no one would have said ‘this is misandry’.

“I mean anything you say about women these days is misogyny even if it’s a very intellectual criticism, which it certainly wasn’t. “I think the article was in bad taste, I would have never written it but he wrote it. He has got the freedom to do that. His editor obviously passed it, the lawyers obviously passed it, so, there we go.” Clarkson wrote: “Meghan, though, is a different story. I hate her. Not like I hate Nicola Sturgeon or Rose West. I hate her on a cellular level. “At night, I’m unable to sleep as I lie there, grinding my teeth and dreaming of the day when she is made to parade naked through the streets of every town in Britain while the crowds chant, ‘Shame!’ and throw lumps of excrement at her.” READ MORE: Faces of hooded rioters who brought carnage to estate unmasked

“The idea that you can’t criticise Meghan Markle. “I wouldn’t want to do that Jeremy Clarkson wanted to do but I have often yearned just to put her down in a very poor part of Africa for a month.” Earlier on Tuesday, a group of 60 MPs wrote to the editor of The Sun, Victoria Newton, to condemn the article “in the strongest terms”. Conservative MP Caroline Nokes has written to Sun editor Victoria Newton calling for action to be taken against Mr Clarkson, and for an “unreserved apology” to be issued to the Duchess.