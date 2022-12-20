Another triumph for Braathen as Odermatt stumbles





Seven days after winning the slalom in Val d’Isère, Norway’s Lucas Braathen wasn’t ready to step off the top of the podium. “Winning is like a drug, you just need more of it,” the 22-year-old Braathen said after claiming victory in the Alta Badia giant slalom on Sunday by just two hundredths of a second over teammate Henrik Kristoffersen. In third place after the first run, Braathen overcame some mistakes in the mid-section of his second run to hold the green light from top to bottom, and then watched as Kristoffersen and first-run leader Zan Kranjec of Slovenia couldn’t beat his time. Kranjec fell to fifth, allowing Swiss superstar Marco Odermatt to sneak onto the podium in third and gain 60 valuable points in his quest for the overall World Cup crystal globe. But the day belonged to Braathen, who has dreamed of winning on the famous Gran Risa piste since childhood. “It’s incredible,” he said. “Growing up, watching Alta Badia as a kid, it’s one of the favourites, for sure, it’s arguably the coolest giant slalom slope in the world. “I can’t believe I’m victorious here. It’s unbelievable, I’m going to remember this day forever.”









