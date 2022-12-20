Apple TV app for Android is rumored, following earlier expansion

An Apple TV app for Android is rumored, which would bring the Cupertino company’s streaming video service to Android smartphones and tablets for the first time.

Apple TV is already available on Android TV devices …

The Android world first got access to the Apple TV app back in 2020, though this was initially limited to Sony Bravia models.

Last year saw the app hit Chromecast with Google TV, followed by a later rollout to all Android TV devices.

Today, ShrimpApplePro suggests that Apple is prepping an Apple TV app for Android smartphones and tablets too.

Apple TV app is coming to Android, currently are still internal beta testing. Will soon be released. Apple TV for Android TV is different than Apple TV for Android FYI

Apple is increasingly having to balance maximizing revenue from its growing range of subscription services against the benefits of retaining exclusivity for its own devices. The company created an Android version of the Apple Music app a few months after its launch on iPhone, later adding support for Amazon Echo speakers, and then a web player that could be used on any device.

At the other end of the scale, Apple has consistently resisted both internal and external pressure to bring what many consider the crown jewel of Apple apps to Android – iMessage – even if it were able to charge a subscription fee for doing so.

Apple has so far appeared to show little interest in extending Android access to Apple TV beyond actual television devices, but it wouldn’t be a big stretch to see it do so.

ShrimpApplePro does have a decent though not perfect track record of accuracy, including 6GB RAM for all iPhone 14 models, not just the Pro ones. However, it’s worth being aware that Apple tests many things, and only a limited number of them are ever released, so just treat it as a rumor for now.

