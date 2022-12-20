Areas where Christmas presents are most likely to be stolen from

Automotive experts at Leasing Options have analysed police force data from 2017 to the current year to determine which areas experience the biggest spike in car theft during the holiday season.

Due to some police forces covering a larger area, Leasing Options compared the police data to the population covered by each police force to determine in which area residents are most likely to have presents stolen from their cars this Christmas.

The research revealed that residents of Derbyshire are the most at risk, with one theft from car report per 162 people.

This area also features in the top 10 for the areas with the biggest spike in thefts from cars in the run-up to Christmas, suggesting that Derbyshire is one of the riskiest areas to hide presents in the car.

In second place is the City of London, with one in every 229 people experiencing theft from their car.

