Argentina abandon World Cup celebrations as fan falls off bridge

He said: “We thank the province of Buenos Aires, headed by its security minister Sergio Berni, who was the only one who accompanied the entire journey to the entrance to the capital without registering any incidents, allowing the players to embrace the Argentine people.”

Hundreds of thousands of fans had gathered at the Obelisk, ready to greet the players at the end of the route. One fan was even filmed having climbed to the top of the 235ft monument.

But the decision for the bus not to travel all the way to the Obelisk had already been made by security earlier in the day. Some fans were at the famous venue got wind that the players were instead set to greet supporters at the 25 de Mayo motorway.

The Mail claims that led to ugly scenes, where missiles were thrown at police and a police car was hijacked. The later decision was then made for the players to leave by helicopter.

Want the latest Premier League news as we publish it on Express Sport? Join our new Facebook group by clicking here