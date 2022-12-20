A&T Men’s Tennis Releases 2023 Schedule – North Carolina A&T

EAST GREENSBORO – North Carolina A&T men’s tennis released its 2023 spring schedule on Tuesday. It features 10 home matches. Only three matches of the 20 scheduled matches are outside of North Carolina.

The Aggies start the season with three home matches with Methodist on Feb. 25 at 2 p.m., Shaw University on Feb. 26 at 2 p.m. and Lenoir-Rhyne on Feb. 28 at 1 p.m. A&T will then go on the road to face Division I newcomer Queens on Mach 2 at 1 p.m. before returning home for a five-match homestand.

A&T starts the string of home matches with Kings University on March 4 at 2 p.m. The other four matches include Morgan State (March 14), North Carolina Wesleyan (March 18), Norfolk State (March 19) and Longwood (March 21).

A three-match road trip follows. It starts with a trip to Asheville, NC, to face the UNC Asheville Bulldogs on March 23. The Aggies also play at UNC Greensboro (March 26) and at Elon University against Colonial Athletic Association (CAA) member Delaware (March 30).

A&T is a CAA member, but women’s and men’s tennis in the CAA are unique. CAA teams are not mandated to play a conference schedule because the school locations are far apart. Plus, all 12 women’s and 10 men’s teams advance to the CAA tournament.

The men’s tournament is scheduled for April 27-30 at Mackesy Tennis Center in Williamsburg, Va. A&T returns to play former Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) opponent North Carolina Central at home on April 1 at 2 p.m. before returning to the road to face Bluefield State (April 5) in Bluefield, WVa. and Norfolk State (April 7).

After four days from competition, the Aggies face CAA opponents in a road match at UNC Wilmington (April 11) and a home match against Hampton (April 15), a former MEAC adversary turned CAA adversary. Between those CAA matches, the Aggies will play at Division III Guilford College on April 14.

A&T’s final CAA regular-season opponent will be at nearby Elon University on April 21 at 3 p.m. in the Aggies regular-season finale. After that, the Aggies will face The Citadel in Charleston, S.C., with the date to be determined.