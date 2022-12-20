Atkinson board approves spending for tennis, pickleball courts

ATKINSON — Selectmen approved the use of funding from the American Rescue Plan Act to upgrade tennis and pickleball courts at Woodlock Park.

A surge of residents joined the sport as it become a national craze in recent years, and now $12,220 will now be used to repair and enhance the sought-after Atkinson facilities.

The work will include fixing cracks, filling seals and repainting lines.

“It’s going to be a big step up,” said Chairman Robert Worden.

Woodlock Park has two tennis courts and four designated pickleball courts.

The tennis courts will still be available for anyone looking to play, but pickleball has become the sport of choice for the majority of visitors.

Each tennis court has two blue-outlined pickleball courts within them.

Worden said he drives by the park all the time and the courts are full of pickleball players, mainly seniors.

Last week, he saw 18 players out in 28-degree weather. He noted how enthusiasm for pickleball has grown over the past year in Atkinson.

“They were out there last year with snow blowers, clearing off snow after snowstorms like when we were kids clearing the backyard to make a little rink,” Worden said. “They are doing this as adults.”

Worden sees the repairs as a huge improvement to the town’s tennis court improvement program.

It’s also a “quality of life” matter, he said, for seniors to continue to have an outlet to enjoy outdoor activities and improve their health and well-being instead of sitting inside, stationary.

Board member Gregory Spero echoed that sentiment. He’s heard from local seniors who frequent the park for exercise.

He believes the park’s equipment, tennis courts and pickleball area should be up to code to make the recreation facility safer.

“A lot of our seniors and our residents are using that part of town and we don’t want a liability if someone gets hurt and if it’s not up to standards of where it should be,” Spero said.

This will be the first time the recreation department receives ARPA funding for facility improvements.

Worden said recreation is usually low on town lists when allocating money, in order to keep taxes low.

Worden and Spero both emphasized that there’s still more to be done to improve Woodlock Park, like parking lot repairs, but this a step to move the park forward.