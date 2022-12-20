Aussie tennis icon lifts lid on Ash Barty’s secret feud: ‘No love

Aussie tennis champion Pat Rafter has lifted the lid on the secret tension lying beneath the surface of Ash Barty’s battle against her 2022 Australian Open final opponent, Danielle Collins.

Barty beat Collins in a resounding 6-3 7-6 (7-2) straight sets victory to claim her first home slam and third of her career.

The Aussie looked as if she was cruising to a comfortable victory in a one-sided first set, but was tested by a rallying Collins in a stunning second set.

The American briefly seemed to have worked Barty out, opening up a 5-1 lead before the world No.1 reeled her back in and eventually won the set in a dominant tie-breaker.

Barty had enough to play for with a home grand slam title on the line, but as Rafter explained to reporters in Brisbane on Tuesday, she had an extra bite of motivation as well.

“I knew with her and Danielle, they had a bit of a … what’s the word? There was no love lost anyway,” Rafter said ahead of the United Cup.

“Danielle’s pretty feisty. And Ash didn’t want to lose to her.”

Rafter said that watching Barty on the night, having known her on a personal level for some time, he could tell she had some extra fire in her belly, and that when things started to go pear-shaped in the second set, the favourite was starting to get “rattled”.

“It was pretty funny, I don’t know how much you can pick up on the on-court subtleties of it but I’m pretty aware of Ash and I understand where her mind’s at and I can see all her little movements and ticks,” Rafter said.

“I was going, ‘oh no, she’s getting rattled, she’s not good’. But she was able to pull it out which was pretty important.

“I would have hated to see her get to the final and lose because she was the dominant player. I like seeing the best players win.”

Just a matter of months later, Barty stunned the world by announcing her immediate retirement from the game at the age of just 25 and in the prime of her career.

Rafter said he harboured a secret hope that Barty would return to the sport, but knows she won’t, given how content she is in retirement.

With Barty gone, fellow Aussie Ajla Tomljanovic is Australia’s best chance on the women’s side of the draw at next month’s Australian Open.

Barty is backing Tomljanovic to rise to the occasion and challenge for glory at the tournament as the revitalised star strives to seal an all-important grand slam seeding for the first time.

Filling the nigh-on impossible boots of Barty following the three-time grand slam champion’s shock retirement in March, Tomljanovic has already exceeded expectations as Australian tennis’ new women’s No.1.

The 29-year-old became the first Aussie female since the legendary Evonne Goolagong Cawley in 1979 to reach Wimbledon and US Open quarter-finals in a single season, sensationally ended Serena Williams’ unrivalled career in New York, and guided Australia to the 2022 Billie Jean King Cup final.

Her storming form leaves Tomljanovic in poll position to be seeded in the top 32 for the Melbourne Park major starting on January 16.

With the 10th-ranked former No.1 Simona Halep not entered, Tomljanovic only needs to maintain her career-high world No.33 ranking beyond the season-opening United Cup from December 29 to January 8 to be seeded at her home slam.

Barty says an AO seeding would be nothing less than Tomljanovic deserves.

“She’s had an exceptional year and deserves to be higher-ranked than she is at the moment,” the former world No.1 told AAP.

“But you can’t do anything about that situation. It is what it is and what’s held her in really good stead is that she’s accepted that and she’s getting better and better and better.

“A couple of big quarter-finals in slams this year, she played some exceptional tennis and she’s someone that Aussies can be very proud of.”

In July, Tomljanovic claimed the opening set of a pulsating quarter-final against eventual Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina before also losing a high-quality US Open last-eight encounter to world No.2 Ons Jabeur.

Asked if the Croatian-born talent would soon be ready to challenge for grand slam spoils and maybe even follow Barty onto the Australian Open honour board, the retired superstar said, without hesitation, “she already is”.

“And that’s the genuine feeling among the players,” Barty said.

“Certainly when I played Ajla, I knew I had to be at my absolute very best or she’d completely roll me.

“And she’s got that respect from everyone. She’s earned that respect over a number of years in her turning up every single day.

“She’s been through some awful injuries. She’s had hiccups and bumps along the way all through her career and now – fingers crossed, touch wood – that’s kind of settled a little bit.

“It can always be taken away very quickly from you as an athlete but she’s had an incredible year, absolutely, and I sincerely hope that she has a big Australian summer so that everyone can celebrate with her.

“She’s doing a hell of a job.”

– With AAP