Austin Pets Alive! asking for short-term fosters during cold snap

AUSTIN, Texas — As the coldest air so far this season approaches, Austin Pets Alive! (APA!) is asking for help sheltering dogs.

The shelter said it needs dozens of dogs in foster homes by Thursday because it doesn’t have enough space in its indoor kennels.

The short-term fostering would only be needed until the cold weather passes, so fosters would only need to take a dog until Monday.

If you’d like to foster a dog this weekend, email foster@austinpetsalive.org or stop by APA’s Town Lake Animal Center location at 1156 W. Cesar Chavez St. between noon and 6 p.m.

If you would like to help APA! during this time of need but are unable to foster a dog through Monday, you can also make a monetary donation or donate needed supplies to be two-day shipped or dropped off at APA’s Town Lake location, in front of Building C.

APA! is asking for donations of the following items:

blankets (ideally small and fleece; no sleeping bags)

medium and large dog coats

moving blankets

tarps

waterproof/self-warming dog blankets

self-warming heating pads

space heaters

heat lamps

APA! said some donated items will be sent to the neighboring shelters that it supports.

Learn more about how you can help and how you can keep your own pets safe.