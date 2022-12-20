Avery Cyrus Says She’s “Hurt” From Splitting With JoJo Siwa,

Brief recap time: Over the weekend, it was confirmed that JoJo and Avery had decided to split after three months of dating.
Yesterday, JoJo’s mom Jessalyn shared a video to her Instagram Story where JoJo said she “got used, for views and for clout.” “I got tricked into being told I was loved and I got fucking played,” she said.
Now, Avery is responding.
In a statement to E! News, Avery seemingly denied JoJo’s claims and said that, according to her, their love was real.
“From my perspective, me and JoJo left on great terms and are still friends,” she said. “The relationship was very real, and I have nothing but love for JoJo and her family.”
Avery also claimed that the breakup was far from mutual, and she doesn’t sound too happy about how things went down.
“I’m still very hurt that JoJo broke up with me,” she said. “And I’m saddened and confused by the situation.”
We’ll see if JoJo responds.
