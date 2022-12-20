Batman and Catwoman’s Relationship Just Took a Deadly (and

The following contains spoilers for Catwoman #50, now on sale from DC Comics.

Catwoman #50 (by Tini Howard, Nico Leon, Veronica Gandini, Lucas Gattoni, Inaki Miranda, Juan Ferreyra, Lee Loughridge, and Deron Bennett) introduces a whole lot of compelling new complications to Batman and Catwoman’s romance. With the fate of her new lover Valmont now hanging over their heads, the pair — and audiences — are left wondering whether their love can overcome Batman’s most fundamental code.

Batman and Catwoman’s Relationship Just Took a Deadly Turn

Things have gotten increasingly complicated for Catwoman recently, as her attempts to keep Alleytown under control have not worked out in her favor thanks to Punchline and the Royal Flush Gang. Batman arrives on the scene to inform her that her ally Eiko has been severely injured — and that he’s volunteering to take her place in Selina’s plans to bring down Punchline. Although her plan remains solid, tensions quickly flare between Batman and Catwoman’s current lover interest, Valmont. Things only get worse as Valmont discovers the hulking Helzinger Amygdala captured by Punchline — and he decides on a whim to unleash him, so he can get revenge.

As a result, the building comes crashing down, and in the chaos, Punchline escapes and Valmont murders Amygdala. This sets off Batman, who finds himself dueling Valmont as the building collapses around them. Batman becomes distracted by a collapsing beam, using all his strength to keep it from crushing Catwoman. This leaves him exposed to Valmont, who goes for a kill shot. The only way to save Bruce is for Selina to return the attack in kind, fatally wounding him to save Batman. Selina is arrested for murder and imprisoned. Bruce visits her in prison and the pair have a frank discussion about their relationship, Catwoman’s actions, and her feelings for Valmont, leaving things between them in a tragic place.

Batman and Catwoman’s Relationship may be Irreparably Damaged

Batman and Catwoman have been circling each other for decades. Timelines like Earth-2 formally married them, resulting in the birth of their daughter Huntress. In the 21st century, their flirtations have become more pronounced, with their romance forming the narrative of the Tom King run on Batman and serving as an underlying aspect of their recent adventures. They’d taken a break over the last year to settle their own affairs, leading to Selina’s relationship with Valmont. But it’s clear throughout the issue that the pair still love each other — and Bruce even admits that he believes he can put aside his strict rule against killers as both of them learn to forgive her for killing Valmont.

It’s a heart-wrenching sequence, with both Bruce and Selina admitting they love each other — but Selina reveals she doubts Bruce will ever fully be able to look at her the same way again. While it’s unlikely the DC Universe will ever split Batman and Catwoman apart forever, it’s an interesting new wrinkle into their relationship. It elevates Valmont’s importance in their overarching story, making him and his death a fundamental piece of their connection. The future of Batman and Catwoman’s romance is now firmly in question and could set the stage for further introspection of if they can ever be together long-term.