Becker ‘rushed’ to leave prison as tennis star yet to reunite

Becker has not been seen publicly since being released from HM Huntercombe Prison last Thursday, with the six-time Grand Slam champion reportedly holed up in a hotel room in Munich after agreeing to an exclusive, tell-all TV interview with German station Set 1 for a £435,000 fee. But details of his release and first few days in Germany have now been disclosed ahead of the interview’s release on Tuesday, with the retired tennis star reportedly “rushing” to leave prison.

According to the Daily Mail, the former world No 1 was “in such a rush to get away from prison that he gave away his clothes, shoes and books to fellow inmates taking with him only photos of his partner Lilian de Carvalho Monteiro and his children.” Becker had served just eight months of his 30-month sentence after he was found guilty of four charges under the Insolvency Act in an April trial.

The 55-year-old was deported to Germany in a fast-track scheme that sees foreign criminals released and sent back to their home country in an effort to relieve pressure on British prisons, and he is now banned from returning to Britain for 10 years after his release – meaning he cannot return to Wimbledon for his BBC commentating job.

