Becker to give £435k interview on prison stiny that ‘destroyed’

Boris Becker is set to give a tell-all TV interview about his eight-month stint in prison on Tuesday – five days after being released and deported to Germany. The retired tennis legend is reportedly being paid £435,000 for the rights to his first interview sincebeing jailed for hiding assets relating to his bankruptcy and is set to detail how he was “almost destroyed” after being locked up with “sex offenders, murderers and people who have committed major robberies.”

Details of Becker’s first interview after being released from prison have officially been revealed, and the former world No 1 has reportedly been holed up in a hotel room since arriving in Germany last week as editors race to cut down a final copy of his TV interview to be streamed on German station Sat 1, according to the Daily Mail.

The six-time Grand Slam champion is set to give an “emotional” recount of his time in prison after serving eight months of his two-and-a-half year sentence before being released in a fast-track scheme that sees foreign criminals deported in an effort to relieve pressure on British prisons. “It’s been a very rapid turn around but it’s taken time because the interview has been done in German and English,” an insider told the Mail.

“The aim is to distribute it abroad to a world wide market and there has been significant interest. He’s been so busy he hasn’t even had time to see his mother but they have spoken on the telephone. The final editing will go down to just a few hours before broadcast on Tuesday night and then afterwards there will be a live TV debate.”

