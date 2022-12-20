Need a CPU for Deep Learning? We have you covered

Updated: Dec 20, 2022

There are dozens of different machine learning and AI applications available for developers to work with. Deep Learning is another important aspect of AI, and you need a powerful rig regardless of what project you are currently on. So, we’ll be helping you find the best CPU for deep learning with this guide.

Before we start, however, there is an important distinction that we need to make. For serious professional workloads, you are better off sticking with AMD Threadripper or Intel Xeon W CPUs. This is because you’ll get more lanes for multiple GPUs.

However, we’ll be looking at more consumer-related hardware that is readily available. If you are looking for professional hardware for a large-scale business, you are better off getting a price quote and hardware recommendation from a systems consultant.

Best CPU For Deep Learning – Intel Core i9 13900K

If you are serious about your machine learning and AI-related workloads, then the 13900K is the only consumer-grade CPU that you should go with. You will get superb performance, and it might satisfy your needs to the point that you might not need something like a Threadripper CPU.

Intel Core i9 13900K

Intel Core i9-13900K Base speed P-cores 3 GHz / E-cores 2.2 GHz Boost speed P-cores 5.8 GHz / E-cores 4.3 GHz

The most important aspect of the 13900K is that you are getting 20 PCIe express lanes, and that number only goes higher if you go with a Z690/Z790 motherboard. Since a lot of deep learning work depends on the GPU, the extra lanes allow for more power.

Other than that, this is a beastly processor that offers 24 cores, 32 threads, and 36MB of L3 cache. It can boost up to 5.8GHz, and that speed is nothing to scoff at for a consumer-grade processor.

Sure, it is a bit expensive, but what’s more concerning is the fact that this is a power-hungry chip that is hard to cool. However, for serious professionals, it is more than worth the investment.

Best Mid-Range CPU For Deep Learning – Intel Core i9 13700K

If you can’t afford the i9 13900K or feel that the power consumption is pushing you away, then consider the Core i7 13700K. This processor will still get you excellent performance, and it manages to beat Intel’s own 12th Gen Core i9 12900K.

Intel Core i7 13700K Specs

Intel Core i7-13700K Base speed P-cores 3.4 GHz / E-cores 2.5 GHz Boost speed P-cores 5.4 GHz / E-cores 4.2 GHz

While you could go for something cheaper, we won’t recommend doing so. Going with a Ryzen 5 7600X or the Core i5 13600K will save you a lot of money, but you might find yourself yearning for more processing power. You’ll also miss out on the higher clock speeds.

We’re only recommending the 13700K because it manages to beat last year’s core i9 12900K or match in terms of gaming and productivity. This is a processor that represents excellent value for money, and also happens to be easier to cool than the 13900K.

Final Thoughts

To sum it up, if you need something powerful that can handle your deep learning tasks, then you should stop thinking about everything and go with the Core i9 13900K. If you want to save some money and upgrade in the future, then the 13700K will still be fine for most use cases.