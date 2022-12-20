Booking.com Thinks We’ll Soon Travel in the Metaverse | By Simone

As the travel industry looks for ways to bounce back after the COVID-19 pandemic, many businesses are considering the Metaverse as a potential solution.

A new survey has revealed that more and more tourists are considering using the Metaverse to plan their travels. The study, conducted by Booking.com and involving over 24,000 participants from 32 countries, found that 43% of respondents were interested in using virtual reality to help them decide on their vacation destinations. In addition, of those surveyed, 4,574 said they would only travel to a new location if they had already experienced it virtually . The survey also found that younger generations (particularly GenZ and Millennials) were more likely to consider using the Metaverse for travel planning.

Additionally, 35% of respondents said they would be willing to spend multiple days in the Metaverse to explore potential vacation spots. Many see the potential benefits of the Metaverse for the travel industry, including the ability to preview hotel rooms, congress spaces, restaurants, and attractions and the opportunity to ask questions and make arrangements virtually. However, despite the potential for virtual travel experiences, 64% of respondents still believe that an in-person visit is necessary to check a destination off their bucket list.

According to Booking.com, travelers will soon become bolder in their real-life trip choices after being able to visit them in the Metaverse first via their online avatars – especially handy for those who might feel anxious about trying somewhere new, with 47% more likely to travel to destinations that they wouldn’t have previously considered after virtually experiencing them.

What is the Metaverse?

The Metaverse is a complex concept that has been described in various ways, including as a network of persistent, real-time rendered 3D worlds and simulations, a digitally mixed reality that is not bound by conventional physics and limitations, and the next iteration of the internet and life. Some see it as the gradual convergence of the digital world with the physical world, while others view it as a way for humans to become more integrated with machines. However, others caution that existing technologies are not yet the Metaverse and that it is not here yet. Some have even gone so far as to describe it as surveillance capitalism on crack. Some companies, including Microsoft and Meta, are working on creating their own virtual worlds or metaverses, while others, such as The Sandbox and Decentraland, are using blockchain technology to build metaverses that offer more privacy and depth.

About Booking.com

Booking.com is a leading digital travel company founded in 1996 in Amsterdam. The company aims to make travel more accessible and enjoyable by investing in technology that streamlines the process. Booking.com offers a wide range of accommodation options, including hotels and homes, and provides transportation options. As one of the world’s largest travel marketplaces, Booking.com enables properties worldwide to reach a global audience and grow their businesses. The company is available in 43 languages and offers over 28 million reported accommodation listings, including over 6.6 million homes and apartments. In addition, customers can rely on 24/7 customer support when using Booking.com to plan their travels.

