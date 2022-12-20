Boris Becker fights tears and stops interview after emotional





Boris Becker had to pause his first TV interview since being released from prison after one question prompted him to fight back tears. The former tennis icon was released from custody and deported back to Germany earlier this month after serving time for hiding millions of pounds worth of assets.

When speaking about going straight from the courtroom to prison, he told SAT.1: “It can hardly be more brutal. My children accepted that honestly and strongly. I told my girlfriend Lilian that she doesn’t have to wait for me, she is a young woman. “She replied, ‘Don’t talk s***. We are a team!” Becker then had to fight back tears and requested that the interview be stopped for two minutes.

