Boris Becker lifts lid on Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp’s ‘prison





Boris Becker says Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp was banned from visiting him in prison. The three-time Wimbledon champion was released from jail earlier in December, eight months after being sentenced to a two-and-a-half year detention for hiding millions of pounds worth of assets.

Becker was deported back to his home nation Germany following his release from prison and opened up to television station SAT.1 on Tuesday in his first interview since his release. After being asked whether anyone wasn’t allowed to visit him during his time inside, Becker explained that Klopp and German television presenter Johannes B Kerner were both prohibited from seeing him. And the ex-tennis star went on to reveal that Klopp was banned because he is too well known and there were concerns about his safety during a visit. Becker was hauled before a jury in April after a case was built against him following his bankruptcy in 2017. And the 55-year-old was found guilty of multiple charges under the Insolvency Act before being detained.

“I was praying in church every day,” Becker explained to host Steven Gatjen during the interview as he spoke about his final days before prison. “Maybe I should have shown more remorse in court. But it could have been much worse. The jury didn’t even know who was sitting in front of them. Half were under 30.” And the six-time Grand Slam winner then addressed his time behind bars. “Prison is all about survival,” he continued. “This is the detention centre for criminals from London. Murderers, child molesters. There was no mirror. Later I wondered what I looked like. I’m also shocked by how I’ve changed. I made the mistake of only taking black stuff with me. I wanted to look cool, to do a bit of a gangster.”

