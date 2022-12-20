“Build a Brand in the E-Gaming Space”: Being a Die-Hard Warzone

The world of Esports is earning more mainstream validation every single day. Just like traditional sports, the sectors of digital competitive sports are also becoming a well-organized sporting business with massive tournaments, events, and national teams. Attracting big names, including the NBA Star Kevin Durant. In an interview back in June, Kevin revealed himself to be an avid fan of Call of Duty and the NBA2K franchise.

He talked about his wish to build his own Esports team to dive into the pro scene. The Brooklyn Nets star confessed to playing video games almost every single day and wants to make it a serious part of his life.

Kevin Durant and the World of Esports

Back in 2021, Kevin made an investment in the Esports organization, NYXL (previously known as Andbox). The NBA star and NYXL both are based in New York, making them a deal match-up. But even though he is affiliated with the group, he had expressed that one day; he wants to move on and make his own team.

In an interview with David Letterman, Kevin described to veteran David how big competitive games are. He said, “So they have Call of Duty tournaments where they’ll have probably 12-16 teams,” Durant explained. “They’re all there. Yeah, it’s an arena full of people.” Giving David a sense of the scale of the current gaming industry.

Seeing the enthusiasm of the NBA player, Letterman, asked Kevin if he wants to be a part of the industry. Kevin answered, “Oh, yeah. I would definitely wanna do events like that. Build a team. Build a brand in the e-gaming space.” It was unclear if KD was wishing to make his own Call of Duty team or a team participating in a variety of game tournaments.

Kevin Durant expressed himself to be an avid fan of the Call of Duty Warzone games. And looking at the recent release of the Call of Duty Warzone 2, many would have speculated this to be the perfect time for him to get on with his Esports team-building dream. But unfortunately, there haven’t been many updates about Durant’s Esports at the time of writing this article.

What do you think about Kevin Durant’s Call of Duty Esports team? Do you think he will make it any time soon? Let us know in the comments below!