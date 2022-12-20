Call of Duty Modern Warfare II and Warzone 2 – How to Unlock

Amazon has been showing a lot of interest in the gaming space since the last few years. And now, it has finally entered the market with a dedicated subscription service called Prime Gaming. To grab the attention of players, it’s currently offering a lot of free rewards, including an exclusive Call of Duty bundle for Modern Warfare II and Warzone 2.

The best part about this Prime Gaming bundle is that it is completely free of cost. Modern Warfare II players don’t have to pay anything extra in order to receive the perks under this exclusive bundle. However, there are some steps to be followed in order to successfully unlock the desired rewards.

Call of Duty Modern Warfare II: Here’s the best way to get the Showdown Bundle rewards from Amazon Prime Gaming

Getting fresh bundles in Modern Warfare II is nothing new as the in-game store keeps on releasing new items. However, it’s very rare to see a third-party platform coming up with a cosmetic pack for Call of Duty games. But it has happened this time, following the launch of Prime Gaming subscription service.

Talking about the rewards, then the Showdown Bundle contains these items:

Twenty Paces – FTAC Recon Weapon Blueprint

– FTAC Recon Weapon Blueprint Cold Steel – P890 Weapon Blueprint

– P890 Weapon Blueprint Revenge – Sticker

– Sticker Smoke Time – Weapon Charm

Call of Duty Modern Warfare II and Warzone 2 users will be able to use them in Multiplayer as well as battle royale matches. But they need to follow some steps so they can easily unlock the free rewards without having any issue.

Firstly, players need to be the members of Amazon Prime. Initially, they have to go the ‘Prime Gaming Call of Duty‘ page online. There, they need to click on the ‘Get in-game Content’ for the Showdown Bundle. Again, they have to make sure that they are logged in to their Amazon account, having a Prime subscription. Lastly, they have to link their Amazon and Activision accounts, while enabling Prime Gaming.

That’s pretty much everything players have to do in order to grab the free Showdown Bundle for Modern Warfare II and Warzone 2. One important thing to note is that it can be claimed from December 19 until January 16, 2023 only. Afterwards, it won’t be available on Prime Gaming and the only thing left to obtain will be a huge disappointment.

What are your thoughts on this lucrative bundle linked with Amazon’s subscription service? Are you interested to grab it or not? Let us know in the comments down below.

