Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II/Warzone 2.0 Update Reduces

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II and Warzone 2.0 recently rolled out their big Season 1 Reloaded update, which added plenty of new content (get the details here), as well as its fair share of new bugs and issues. Thankfully, Activision and Infinity Ward have dropped a new update that cleans up some of them. It also addresses complaints that buying primary loadout weapons at buy stations in Warzone 2.0 was too expensive. You can check out the latest patch notes for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II and Warzone 2.0, below.

Call Warzone 2.0

Buy Station

Reduced the cost of Primary Loadout Weapons to $2500, down from $5000

Bug Fixes

Battle Royale

Fixed an issue that caused the Champion’s Quest element negative effects to remain on screen after dropping them outside of playable boundaries.

DMZ

Fixed an issue that prevented Players from unequipping an insured Weapon if their Contraband inventory was full.

Call of Duty: Modern Warzone II

Bug Fixes

Fixed an issue where players were able to save Blueprints from Private Matches and Showcase.

Fixed an issue that could affect Basilisk bullet spread when ADS.

Fixed an issue with Gaz Operator skin (Grass Ops) not appearing as purchased once unlocked.

Fixed an issue that caused lingering smoke to disappear while in ADS during active S.A.E..

Fixed an issue which prevented Players from selecting a Blueprint after leaving a match early.

Fixed an issue that caused Steam friends to appear as their SteamID64 rather than their nickname.

Fixed an issue preventing Players from selecting the correct number of Battle Pass Tokens to purchase.

Recently Implemented

We’ve included a list of items that were recently addressed and communicated via Trello and Twitter.

Gameplay

The chance to encounter multiple circles in Battle Royale has been reduced to 15%, down from 33%.

The Heavy Chopper has been disabled in Battle Royale while we investigate options to balance this vehicle for late game.

Doubled the average number of Buy Stations per Battle Royale match.

The Loadout Drop public event in Battle Royale will occur during the 2nd circle, one earlier than before.

Bug Fixes

Fixed an issue that caused Players to lose a small amount of cash when equipping a Loadout.

Fixed an issue that resulted in base AI Combatant difficulty being increased across DMZ that was only intended for a specific area.

Activision Blizzard has faced a series of lawsuits and other legal action on the heels of a suit filed by California’s Department of Fair Employment and Housing (DFEH) alleging widespread gender-based discrimination and sexual harassment at the Call of Duty publisher. You can get more details on that unfolding story here.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II and Warzone 2.0 can be played on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, and PS5. The update detailed above is available now.