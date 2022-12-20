Call of Duty: Warzone 2 Bug Causes Helicopter to Fly Through

A Call of Duty: Warzone 2 player discovered a weird bug when a helicopter flew through a building and ended up killing their teammate. The team was inside a building when the Call of Duty: Warzone 2 vehicle appeared out of nowhere and ran into one of the players.





Call of Duty: Warzone 2 is hugely popular and has a lot of players across all available platforms. Because of this, it’s not too surprising to see some bugs pop up in-game occasionally. Warzone 2 does seem to have some issues specifically with helicopters clipping through walls or flying through buildings and killing players, however. A similar bug showed a helicopter killing a Call of Duty: Warzone 2 player through a wall as well.

The video was posted to the Call of Duty: Warzone 2 subreddit by player Riley_Weninger, and it starts with their squad sprinting around the inside of a building and grabbing a few items. As Riley_Weninger turns around to head back toward one of their teammates, they see the rotors of a helicopter start to appear through the floor directly below their teammate. As the helicopter rises through the floor it downs Riley_Weninger’s teammate and carries them up to the ceiling where they die. The teammate’s loot falls to the ground as the helicopter makes its way free of the building and disappears. It seems as though this is not only a somewhat common bug but also Raven Software is having trouble balancing helicopters since heavy choppers have been disabled in Warzone 2.

Being killed by a helicopter gone rogue, or having a teammate killed by it, definitely seems like it could be frustrating. It does make for a funny video and a great story to tell, but if a team is close to pulling out a win and loses because of a helicopter bug, that’s a different situation entirely. This bug is common enough that some players in the video comments complained about people posting videos of it too often, and it has been documented as happening to multiple players. While there are plenty of bugs in Call of Duty: Warzone 2 for Raven Software to deal with, this one should probably be moved to the top of the priority list.

A quick fix might be temporarily disabling the vehicles that are involved in the bug. This might make it impossible to accomplish impressive James Bond-style maneuvers in Warzone 2, but making sure that players aren’t randomly taken out by a glitching helicopter is probably more important. Regardless, players are still enjoying the game, and that seems unlikely to change whether the bugs are fixed or not.

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.

