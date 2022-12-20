Call of Duty Warzone 2 Surprise Update Makes Purchasing Weapons

Earlier this month, Activision rolled out the much-anticipated Season 1 Reloaded update for Call of Duty Modern Warfare II and Warzone 2. Among other crucial things, it added new game modes while making some surprising changes, especially in Warzone 2.

Warzone 2 received a Rocket League-inspired soccer mode for the players who like to have some fun in the middle of an action-packed experience in the latest Call of Duty installment. Moreover, the recent patch notes for Season 1 Reloaded have revealed an astonishingly great news for players of the free-to-play title, who were previously concerned because of a higher asking price for Loadout Weapons from the in-game Buy Stations.

Call of Duty Warzone 2 reduces price of Primary Loadout Weapons from $5000 to $2500

While the midseason update was initially released on December 14, the developing team of Infinity Ward recently shared another new update to be applied in the latest titles namely Modern Warfare II and Warzone 2. Revealed on December 19, the additional but small update ended up turning out to be massive in more ways than one.

Infinity Ward, in their patch notes, mentioned that the new Call of Duty update for the battle royale brings numerous gameplay improvements and refinements. Among them is also the reduced price of Primary Loadout Weapons. Yes, the makers have finally acknowledged the situation of fans who were not very happy with the previous cost of the weapons while approaching the Buy Stations.

In case anyone is not aware, the Primary Loadout Weapons were previously available to purchase for $5000 from the Buy Stations during a battle royale match. But now, this figure has been reduced significantly to say the least. Because now, Call of Duty Warzone 2 players can buy the Loadout Weapons for half the amount they were paying few days back. Now, they can be purchased for just $2500!

Activision‘s Warzone 2 is now available for free on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC. What are your thoughts on the newly introduced change in the pricing of Primary Loadout weapons? Don’t forget to share your views and opinions. Let us know in the comments down below.

